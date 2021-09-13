Live Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,630,000; over 224 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 659,244 fatalities and 40.9 million infected. It is followed by India (more than 33.2 million cases, 442,655 deaths) and Brazil (20.9 million cases and a death toll of 586,851).
Meanwhile, several countries have rolled out programmes that use vaccine passports or certificates to grant access to public spaces or international travel. But in some cases, such programmes have sparked protests. France has seen several weekends of demonstrations since introducing a health pass system.