Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/live-updates-germany-registers-5511-new-covid-19-cases-1089020117.html
Live Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
Live Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,630,000; over 224 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T04:24+0000
2021-09-13T04:25+0000
death toll
infection
pandemic
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_0:38:2905:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_ad212639e70b47c583052337e68b2f25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082477282_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5634551d541d75eefc505933a3b71d00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
death toll, infection, pandemic, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Family doctor Elke Happich prepares a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to vaccinate patients at their homes in Cologne, Germany - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases

04:24 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 13.09.2021)
Subscribe
The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,630,000; over 224 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 659,244 fatalities and 40.9 million infected. It is followed by India (more than 33.2 million cases, 442,655 deaths) and Brazil (20.9 million cases and a death toll of 586,851).
Meanwhile, several countries have rolled out programmes that use vaccine passports or certificates to grant access to public spaces or international travel. But in some cases, such programmes have sparked protests. France has seen several weekends of demonstrations since introducing a health pass system.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
04:26 GMT 13.09.2021
India Reports 27,254 New COVID-19 Cases
04:26 GMT 13.09.2021
Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTEMSC: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Salta, Argentina
05:30 GMTUS Court to Conduct Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sex Assault Claim Amid Legal Wrangling
04:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan’s Territorial Waters Unaffected, Reports Say
04:30 GMTWhere Are You, Mummy? Golden Retriever is Confused
04:24 GMTLive Updates: Germany Registers 5,511 New COVID-19 Cases
03:58 GMTBiden, Johnson to Reportedly Hold Talks Alongside UN General Assembly Amid Tense Ties
03:48 GMTAfghan Pilots Who Fled to Uzbekistan Reportedly Transferred to US Base in UAE
03:44 GMTColombia Seizes Major Batch of Cocaine Worth $80 Million - Defense Minister
02:41 GMT'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam
02:35 GMTNew Ground-Based Interceptor Successfully Test-Launched in US - Boeing
02:06 GMTThree People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source
01:24 GMTStabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports
01:12 GMT'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
00:55 GMTTrump: Afghan Exit Paves Way for China, Russia to Reverse-Engineer Abandoned US Military Equipment
YesterdayVideos: IDF Confirms Multiple Hamas Targets Struck Across Gaza Strip After Iron Dome Interception
YesterdayRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
YesterdayLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
YesterdayNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
YesterdayCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
YesterdayMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'