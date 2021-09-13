'It's Cheap': Political Party in Georgia Places Campaign Ad on Pornhub, Media Says

With the municipal election in Georgia looming on the horizon, a Georgian political party called “Girchi – More Freedom” has opted to place an election ad on a porn website, News Georgia media portal reports, citing Pirveli TV.According to the media outlet, “Girchi – More Freedom” placed an ad on PornHub, with the party’s leader Zurab Japaridze explaining that they simply don’t have the money for billboards and campaign videos, whereas buying ads on the porn site turned out to be relatively cheap.The media outlet also points out that during the 2018 presidential election in Georgia, Japaridze also had a banner on PornHub.The municipal election in Georgia is slated to take place on 2 October.
"Placing the ad cost us only 3 dollars," Japaridze remarked. "We are conducting an inexpensive election campaign."
