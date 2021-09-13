Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/indian-baker-makes-200-kg-lord-ganesha-chocolate-idol-to-mark-ganesh-chaturthi-festival----1089038590.html
Indian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
Indian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
The 11-day long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival is one of India’s most popular Hindu celebrations; it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated in... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T17:44+0000
2021-09-13T17:44+0000
festival
hinduism
worship
deities
god
hindus
idol
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089041249_99:0:1822:969_1920x0_80_0_0_55749a0ffaf3a673b7e52fcfab801195.jpg
A baker in India created a 200-kg Lord Ganesha idol from Belgian chocolate during the ongoing religious festivities that mark the birth of the revered Hindu God, who is worshipped by millions for his auspiciousness and good fortune in life.Harjinder Singh Kukreja from the city of Ludhiana in the Indian state of Punjab took to social media and posted a video of his edible opus: 10 chefs took over 10 days to complete the Ganesha idol.He said it was a conscious decision to not make a business out of it by selling chocolate Lord Ganesha idols. Generally, Ganesha idols are made of clay or plaster of Paris and then coloured using different paints before being immersed on the final day in any river, lake, or well by the devotees. But after worshipping his chocolate-made Ganesha idol for two days, Kukreja culminated the festivities on Sunday by immersing it in milk. The chocolate milk was then distributed among underprivileged children in the slums."After duly worshipping Lord Ganesha for two days, we did the idol's 'visarjan' [immersion] in the milk. We have a collaboration with an NGO called 'Robinhood Army' who distributed the chocolate milk among children in various slums of our area," Kukreja added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089041249_314:0:1606:969_1920x0_80_0_0_57624a7dc5d65129421ec614441cf317.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
festival, hinduism, worship, deities, god, hindus, idol, india

Indian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

17:44 GMT 13.09.2021
CC0 / elsenaju / Chocolate
Chocolate - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
CC0 / elsenaju /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 11-day long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival is one of India’s most popular Hindu celebrations; it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated in different parts of the country, albeit without much fanfare, due to the pandemic.
A baker in India created a 200-kg Lord Ganesha idol from Belgian chocolate during the ongoing religious festivities that mark the birth of the revered Hindu God, who is worshipped by millions for his auspiciousness and good fortune in life.
Harjinder Singh Kukreja from the city of Ludhiana in the Indian state of Punjab took to social media and posted a video of his edible opus: 10 chefs took over 10 days to complete the Ganesha idol.

"We have been making chocolate Lord Ganesha for the past six years for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. But this time, we have made the idol bigger, from 40 kg to 200 kgs. Every year, we promote the idea of celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly way," Kukreja told Sputnik.

He said it was a conscious decision to not make a business out of it by selling chocolate Lord Ganesha idols.
Generally, Ganesha idols are made of clay or plaster of Paris and then coloured using different paints before being immersed on the final day in any river, lake, or well by the devotees.
But after worshipping his chocolate-made Ganesha idol for two days, Kukreja culminated the festivities on Sunday by immersing it in milk. The chocolate milk was then distributed among underprivileged children in the slums.
"After duly worshipping Lord Ganesha for two days, we did the idol's 'visarjan' [immersion] in the milk. We have a collaboration with an NGO called 'Robinhood Army' who distributed the chocolate milk among children in various slums of our area," Kukreja added.
© Photo : Harjinder Singh KukrejaVolunteers from the Robinhood Army NGO distributing chocolate milk to underprivileged children at a slum area in Punjab state's Ludhiana city.
Volunteers from the Robinhood Army NGO distributing chocolate milk to underprivileged children at a slum area in Punjab state's Ludhiana city. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Volunteers from the Robinhood Army NGO distributing chocolate milk to underprivileged children at a slum area in Punjab state's Ludhiana city.
© Photo : Harjinder Singh Kukreja
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTNASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
17:44 GMTIndia Monitoring Afghan Developments With 'Understandable Concern': Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
17:44 GMTIndian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
17:40 GMTIran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes
17:17 GMTAmid Reports of Rohit Sharma Replacing Virat Kohli in ODIs & T20s, Should India Try Split Captaincy
17:00 GMTGitmo Judge Reportedly Says Trial of 5 Defendants for 9/11 Attacks at Least 1 Year Away
16:55 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Ramp Up Anti-Trump ‘Witch Hunt’, Target His Chief of Staff Over Capitol Riots
16:39 GMTGuterres: World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan
16:35 GMTDeadly Nipah Virus Emerges in India, Could Become Global Problem Similar to COVID, Media Warns
16:30 GMTHow China's Realpolitik Approach to Venezuela, Iran & Afghanistan Upends US' Geopolitical Game
16:30 GMTI Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock
15:52 GMTGrisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'
15:39 GMTDeclassified 9/11 Docs: Is Biden Seeking to Poke MBS & Justify Efforts to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal?
15:26 GMTMoscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details in Case of Russian Citizen’s Detention
15:16 GMTHouse Democrats Table Bill Raising Corporate Tax Rate to Pay for Biden’s $3.5 Trln Budget Blueprint
15:08 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos
15:05 GMTVirginia Roberts Giuffre's Father Wants Prince Andrew to 'Go to Prison For at Least a Little While'
14:58 GMTSturgeon: Scottish Gov't to Push for 2nd Independence Vote Once COVID-19 Crisis Over
14:49 GMTUS Biggest Retailer Walmart to Start Accepting Payments in Litecoin
14:40 GMTScientists Suggest Studying Impact of Exotic Fruits Amid Nipah Virus Outbreak in India