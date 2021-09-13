https://sputniknews.com/20210913/i-cant-fking-believe-it-pop-icon-britney-spears-reveals-engagement-to-boyfriend-sam-asghari-1089018303.html
'I Can't F**king Believe It': Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
American pop star Britney Spears caused shockwaves among fans on social media after posting a video with her boyfriend in which she appears to show off an engagement ring.The weekend post by the pop sensation included an expletive-laced caption that read, "I can’t f**king believe it".A similar post was shared by the now-fiancé Sam Asghari, who posted a photo of himself and his fiancee, with the latter showing off the ring on her engagement finger right at the camera.Asghari appeared a bit less emotional in the caption as he opted to only put two emojis of a king and a queen.Her betrothed appeared to have popped the questioned after five years of dating, with the love story largely overshadowed by an "abusive" conservatorship overseen by Jamie Spears, the singer's father, who, according to her, assumed control over her personal life in a way that she linked to "sex trafficking".In bombshell court testimony, Spears revealed during the hectic legal proceedings that she was not cleared to go off birth control, and was forced to take other strong medications.Britney Spear's legal battle brought life to the viral hashtag #FreeBritney, with fans, celebrities and even politicians around the world expressing support for the singer. With the spotlight focusing on the singer's courtroom battles, her father recently agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator, and has reportedly filed the necessary documents to do so.
The surprise news comes shortly after the American pop icon triumphed in a legal battle to end her father's "abusive" conservatorship, which Spears compared to "sex trafficking" in recent bombshell court testimony.
