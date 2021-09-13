Registration was successful!
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Guterres: World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan
afghanistan
antonio guterres, afghanistan, aid, donors

Guterres: World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan

16:39 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 13.09.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERAn Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul
An Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - International donors on Monday pledged more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to support Afghanistan grappling with an acute economic crisis after the Taliban* takeover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a ministerial meeting in Geneva on the situation in the country.
“We already heard clearly more than 1 billion US dollars of pledges,” Guterres said.
Last week, the United Nations had launched an emergency appeal seeking $606 million in aid for Afghanistan.
UN Secretary-General warned on Monday that the possibility of an economic collapse in Afghanistan was very serious.

“It is serious,” Guterres stated in a press briefing when asked how serious the possibility was of a complete economic collapse following the Taliban* takeover.


“The financial system at the present moments is extremely limited in its capacity which means that a number of basic economic functions cannot be delivered, and of course, for people, they had, as you know, the possibility to get limited amounts of cash but with enormous difficulties,” he said. “An economy doesn’t work without the blood and the blood of the economy is cash. I think it is important to avoid the collapse of the economy."
Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General
On Removing Taliban From List of Terrorist Organisations
The issue of removing the Taliban* from the list of terrorist organisations is up to the United Nations member states and the UN Secretariat will not interfere in their decisions, Guterres said on Monday.
"Those are decisions to be taken by member states when member states consider conditions are met for those decisions to be taken," Guterres said. "The Secretariat doesn’t intend to interfere with those questions because obviously interfering with those questions would undermine our possibility of action."
UN Secretary-General also stressed that it was crucial to engage with the Taliban* to address a number of concerns in Afghanistan, including humanitarian aid and human rights, as well as terrorism.

"It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de-facto authorities in the country," Guterres said during a press conference. "And I do believe that it is very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment for all aspects that concern the international community: be it about terrorism, be it about human rights, be it about drugs, be it about the nature of the government. So, our attitude is to engage."
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

© 2021 Sputnik.
