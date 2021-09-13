Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/florida-teens-charged-with-plotting-columbine-style-mass-school-shooting-1089030344.html
Florida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting
Florida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting
The two middle-schoolers were detained on Thursday for a mental health evaluation after a school resource officer at Harns Marsh Middle School was notified... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T11:37+0000
2021-09-13T11:37+0000
united states
florida
mass shooting
marjory stoneman douglas high school
columbine high school shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089031198_0:32:2561:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa8c8f95970633c70758939a371ed81.jpg
Two teenagers have been accused of plotting to commit a mass shooting at a Florida middle school.Connor Pruett, 13, and Phillip Byrd, 14 were taken into custody on Saturday and placed at a juvenile detention facility where they will be held for 21 days after a judge said he believed the two teens committed a juvenile act.Marceno added that his team of deputies and detectives had acted to prevent “a very violent and dangerous act from being carried out” at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres.‘Columbine’-Style PlotEarlier in the week, a school resource officer at the school was notified that one student was purportedly hiding a gun in his backpack. While investigators failed to find any weapon on Thursday, what they did come across was a map of the school's security cameras, the sheriff's office is cited as saying.A further investigation discovered the teens appeared to have been studying the 20 April 1999, Columbine massacre, when two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher before committing suicide. That attack, which made "Columbine" a byword for school shootings, also involved several homemade bombs. “Columbine” is believed to have inspired several copycats attacks. In 2018, a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead and 17 others wounded.Lee County authorities claim the two schoolchildren in custody had been trying to figure out how to make pipe bombs and buy firearms on the black market. A search of the students' homes revealed a gun and several knives.Furthermore, the sheriff's office said the teen suspects were “well-known” after multiple calls for disturbances at their homes.Phillip Byrd’s mother, Carrie Tuller, defended her son as just a “little boy… who didn’t think this was really serious.” The next court date for the teenagers is scheduled for September 27.
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089031198_279:0:2242:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_3d3c1a745aca54af6e4cf94073661d76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, florida, mass shooting, marjory stoneman douglas high school, columbine high school shooting

Florida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting

11:37 GMT 13.09.2021
© Photo : The Lee County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© Photo : The Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The two middle-schoolers were detained on Thursday for a mental health evaluation after a school resource officer at Harns Marsh Middle School was notified that a student had a gun in his backpack.
Two teenagers have been accused of plotting to commit a mass shooting at a Florida middle school.
Connor Pruett, 13, and Phillip Byrd, 14 were taken into custody on Saturday and placed at a juvenile detention facility where they will be held for 21 days after a judge said he believed the two teens committed a juvenile act.

"This could have been the next Parkland massacre, but we stopped them in the planning stages," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a press conference, in a referrence to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

© AP PhotoIn this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
© AP Photo
Marceno added that his team of deputies and detectives had acted to prevent “a very violent and dangerous act from being carried out” at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres.

‘Columbine’-Style Plot

Earlier in the week, a school resource officer at the school was notified that one student was purportedly hiding a gun in his backpack. While investigators failed to find any weapon on Thursday, what they did come across was a map of the school's security cameras, the sheriff's office is cited as saying.
A further investigation discovered the teens appeared to have been studying the 20 April 1999, Columbine massacre, when two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher before committing suicide. That attack, which made "Columbine" a byword for school shootings, also involved several homemade bombs.
© AP Photo / David ZalubowskiStudents from Columbine High School are led away from the facility after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo.
Students from Columbine High School are led away from the facility after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
Students from Columbine High School are led away from the facility after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo.
© AP Photo / David Zalubowski
“Columbine” is believed to have inspired several copycats attacks. In 2018, a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead and 17 others wounded.
Lee County authorities claim the two schoolchildren in custody had been trying to figure out how to make pipe bombs and buy firearms on the black market. A search of the students' homes revealed a gun and several knives.
Furthermore, the sheriff's office said the teen suspects were “well-known” after multiple calls for disturbances at their homes.
Phillip Byrd’s mother, Carrie Tuller, defended her son as just a “little boy… who didn’t think this was really serious.” The next court date for the teenagers is scheduled for September 27.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:37 GMTFlorida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting
11:27 GMTRussia Calls for Int'l Mechanism to Prevent Deployment of Weapons in Space
11:08 GMTIndia to Tax Cryptocurrency Trades, Modi Cabinet to Take Up Bill Soon: Report
10:56 GMT'Living Milkshakes?': Male Butterflies Tear Open Caterpillars, Drink Them Alive in Indonesia
10:51 GMTTaliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports That Militants are Sheltering al-Qaeda's Leader in Afghanistan
10:34 GMTIAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Holds Press Conference After Board of Governors Meeting
10:34 GMTElon Musk Tweets Pic of Pet Shiba Inu ‘Floki’, Prompting Dogecoin, Spinoff Cryptocurrencies to Surge
10:22 GMTOver 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons, Poll Shows
10:14 GMTNicaraguan Opposition Activist Severely Injured in Shooting Attack in Costa Rica, Reports Say
10:14 GMTNorth Korea Insists US ‘Be Brought to Justice’ for ‘Atrocities’ in Afghanistan
09:47 GMTLegends Hail Daniil Medvedev as Russian Star Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Slam Dream at US Open
09:44 GMTTaliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum
09:42 GMTSeveral People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video
09:39 GMTGas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $730 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
09:33 GMTDjokovic Would Have to Pay Fine for 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour During the US Open - Report
09:08 GMTTaliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video
08:57 GMT'Permanent Sabotage Plan': Venezuelan Cabinet Minister Blames Power Outages on 'Terrorist Attack'
08:44 GMTAppeals Made to Public As Brit Actress Who Starred in 'Doctor Who' Missing in California
08:08 GMTPalestinian Prisoners to Start Hunger Strike, Warn Failure to Meet Demands Will Lead to 'Escalation'
08:06 GMTNHS Rolls Out ‘Game Changer’ Pilot Blood Test For Detecting Over 50 Types of Cancer