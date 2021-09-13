https://sputniknews.com/20210913/florida-teens-charged-with-plotting-columbine-style-mass-school-shooting-1089030344.html

Florida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting

Florida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting

The two middle-schoolers were detained on Thursday for a mental health evaluation after a school resource officer at Harns Marsh Middle School was notified... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-13T11:37+0000

2021-09-13T11:37+0000

2021-09-13T11:37+0000

united states

florida

mass shooting

marjory stoneman douglas high school

columbine high school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089031198_0:32:2561:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa8c8f95970633c70758939a371ed81.jpg

Two teenagers have been accused of plotting to commit a mass shooting at a Florida middle school.Connor Pruett, 13, and Phillip Byrd, 14 were taken into custody on Saturday and placed at a juvenile detention facility where they will be held for 21 days after a judge said he believed the two teens committed a juvenile act.Marceno added that his team of deputies and detectives had acted to prevent “a very violent and dangerous act from being carried out” at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres.‘Columbine’-Style PlotEarlier in the week, a school resource officer at the school was notified that one student was purportedly hiding a gun in his backpack. While investigators failed to find any weapon on Thursday, what they did come across was a map of the school's security cameras, the sheriff's office is cited as saying.A further investigation discovered the teens appeared to have been studying the 20 April 1999, Columbine massacre, when two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher before committing suicide. That attack, which made "Columbine" a byword for school shootings, also involved several homemade bombs. “Columbine” is believed to have inspired several copycats attacks. In 2018, a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead and 17 others wounded.Lee County authorities claim the two schoolchildren in custody had been trying to figure out how to make pipe bombs and buy firearms on the black market. A search of the students' homes revealed a gun and several knives.Furthermore, the sheriff's office said the teen suspects were “well-known” after multiple calls for disturbances at their homes.Phillip Byrd’s mother, Carrie Tuller, defended her son as just a “little boy… who didn’t think this was really serious.” The next court date for the teenagers is scheduled for September 27.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

united states, florida, mass shooting, marjory stoneman douglas high school, columbine high school shooting