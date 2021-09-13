Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/fire-strikes-paris-district-near-frances-national-library---photo-video-1089033177.html
Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video
Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted in the 13th arrondissement of Paris on Monday morning, cutting off traffic in the area, the city police prefecture said. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T12:41+0000
2021-09-13T12:41+0000
2021-09-13T12:41+0000
paris
fire
bridge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089032931_0:22:1407:813_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0fb28bbea384c189ec46bdd677dd07.jpg
"Fire in progress under the Pont National [National Bridge] at #Paris13. The @PompiersParis [the capital's firefighter service] are intervening with the security forces," the prefecture tweeted.Traffic is cut off on the Porte de Bercy interchange of the bridge in both directions for security reasons, it added. The Francois Mitterrand Library is located a few blocks away.Photos and videos from the scene have been shared online. The fire department urged people to avoid the area but said the bridge is not at risk of collapse.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089032931_148:0:1260:834_1920x0_80_0_0_24f67ac06ad34f7430c49545e67b4c9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paris, fire, bridge
Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted in the 13th arrondissement of Paris on Monday morning, cutting off traffic in the area, the city police prefecture said.
"Fire in progress under the Pont National [National Bridge] at #Paris13. The @PompiersParis [the capital's firefighter service] are intervening with the security forces," the prefecture tweeted.
Traffic is cut off on the Porte de Bercy interchange of the bridge in both directions for security reasons, it added. The Francois Mitterrand Library is located a few blocks away.
Photos and videos from the scene have been shared online.
The fire department urged people to avoid the area but said the bridge is not at risk of collapse.