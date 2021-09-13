https://sputniknews.com/20210913/federer-nadal-fans-make-fun-of-djokovic-after-serbian-star-fails-to-break-their-grand-slam-record-1089028852.html

Federer, Nadal Fans Make Fun of Djokovic After Serbian Star Fails to Break Their Grand Slam Record

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic failed in his quest to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a Calendar Slam as the reigning Wimbledon champion put up... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

Supporters of Swiss icon Roger Federer and Spanish great Rafael Nadal were seen making fun of Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic after the 34-year-old failed to break their record of 20 Grand Slam titles at the US Open.Djokovic, who was bidding to become the first man in the history of the sport to claim 21 Grand Slam trophies, was defeated by a spirited Medvedev, who produced perhaps one of his best performances ever to stun his rival in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.While some Nadal and Federer admirers posted memes to mock Djokovic, others renamed him as "Bumkovic" before calling his US Open defeat a "choke job".Moreover, a number of Spanish fans declared Nadal as the greatest of all time (GOAT). A few credited the southpaw for taking advantage of easier draws during the course of his career, something his supporters declared Djokovic has failed to achieve even in his prime.However, it was a revelation made by America's Andy Roddick, which caught everyone's attention as the former US Open champion claimed that Federer's agent Tony Godsick had a role to play in Djokovic's loss as it was his son Nico who warmed Djokovic ahead of his match against Medvedev.Djokovic's performance against Medvedev, though, came as a complete shock to the tennis world as after his tough five-set win over Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, he had vowed to compete in the US Open final as if it was the last match of his playing career.But what the tennis lovers got was a man who was completely frustrated and flummoxed by Medvedev's sheer display of brutal power, unbelievable reach and near perfect accuracy on his groundstrokes to end Djokovic's quest of a Calendar Slam.In the end, Medvedev's stunning victory over Djokovic was a twist nobody anticipated in the tournament as he became just the third Russian male after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to claim a Grand Slam title.

