International
Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating...
joe biden
george w. bush
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating the virus dims, some personal accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001, and the brutal retaliation from the United States for those attacks.
Guests:Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccine Mandate and Combating DeltaJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | US Foreign Policy Inciting 9/11Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Retaliation from the United StatesIn the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the future of Covid-19 in America. Dr. Kogan described a slow transition from “pandemic” into something more seasonal but never being eradicated. Could modern pollutants be contributing to declining immune system health?In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on the cause of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. John then gave his personal account of the horrors of this attack, watching the Pentagon burn and what his responsibilities were immediately after the incident.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the terrifying response that the United States had to the terrorist attack on 9/11. How did the common folk respond to the retaliation by America in the middle east?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11

15:53 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 14.09.2021)
9/11: 20 Years Later
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating the virus dims, some personal accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001, and the brutal retaliation from the United States for those attacks.
Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccine Mandate and Combating Delta
John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | US Foreign Policy Inciting 9/11
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Retaliation from the United States
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the future of Covid-19 in America. Dr. Kogan described a slow transition from “pandemic” into something more seasonal but never being eradicated. Could modern pollutants be contributing to declining immune system health?
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on the cause of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. John then gave his personal account of the horrors of this attack, watching the Pentagon burn and what his responsibilities were immediately after the incident.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the terrifying response that the United States had to the terrorist attack on 9/11. How did the common folk respond to the retaliation by America in the middle east?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
© 2021 Sputnik.
