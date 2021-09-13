https://sputniknews.com/20210913/fault-lines-remembering-911-1089039271.html
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T15:53+0000
2021-09-13T15:53+0000
2021-09-14T10:00+0000
joe biden
george w. bush
radio
us
afghanistan
9/11
al qaeda
vaccine
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089038711_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_5d7b631c2bb06adce3fc92f80ac3de80.jpg
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating the virus dims, some personal accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001, and the brutal retaliation from the United States for those attacks.
Guests:Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccine Mandate and Combating DeltaJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | US Foreign Policy Inciting 9/11Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Retaliation from the United StatesIn the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the future of Covid-19 in America. Dr. Kogan described a slow transition from “pandemic” into something more seasonal but never being eradicated. Could modern pollutants be contributing to declining immune system health?In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on the cause of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. John then gave his personal account of the horrors of this attack, watching the Pentagon burn and what his responsibilities were immediately after the incident.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the terrifying response that the United States had to the terrorist attack on 9/11. How did the common folk respond to the retaliation by America in the middle east?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089038711_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_1326eae7571c84b5ec4d42fa744132f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
joe biden, george w. bush, radio, us, afghanistan, 9/11, al qaeda, vaccine, fault lines, аудио
Fault Lines: Remembering 9/11
15:53 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 14.09.2021)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about how the US will deal with long-term COVID-19 as the possibility of beating the virus dims, some personal accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001, and the brutal retaliation from the United States for those attacks.
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccine Mandate and Combating Delta
John Kiriakou - Former CIA officer, host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | US Foreign Policy Inciting 9/11
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Retaliation from the United States
In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to talk about the future of Covid-19 in America. Dr. Kogan described a slow transition from “pandemic” into something more seasonal but never being eradicated. Could modern pollutants be contributing to declining immune system health?
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on the cause of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. John then gave his personal account of the horrors of this attack, watching the Pentagon burn and what his responsibilities were immediately after the incident.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the terrifying response that the United States had to the terrorist attack on 9/11. How did the common folk respond to the retaliation by America in the middle east?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com