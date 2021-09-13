Registration was successful!
EMSC: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Salta, Argentina
EMSC: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Salta, Argentina
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake that shook Argentina.
A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near the city of Salta in Argentina. According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 200 km, about 173 kilometres West of San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina.There are no reports about damages and casualties.
05:31 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 05:38 GMT 13.09.2021)
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake that shook Argentina.
A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near the city of Salta in Argentina.
According to the EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 200 km, about 173 kilometres West of San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina.
There are no reports about damages and casualties.