China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK
China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and... 13.09.2021
2021-09-13T11:14+0000
2021-09-13T11:14+0000
radio
us
china
propaganda
movie
vaccine
the mother of all talk shows
uk
CHINA, VACCINE APARTHEID, THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week will talk to an independent China-based political commentator and YouTuber Daniel Dumbrill about anti-China propaganda. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new 'woke' Cinderella movie. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker will discusses with George 'vaccine apartheid'. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
radio, us, china, propaganda, movie, vaccine, the mother of all talk shows, uk

China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK

11:14 GMT 13.09.2021
CHINA, VACCINE APARTHEID, THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week will talk to an independent China-based political commentator and YouTuber Daniel Dumbrill about anti-China propaganda. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new 'woke' Cinderella movie. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker will discusses with George 'vaccine apartheid'. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
