https://sputniknews.com/20210913/china-vaccine-apartheid-this-weeks-headlines-from-us--uk-1089030206.html
China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK
China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T11:14+0000
2021-09-13T11:14+0000
2021-09-13T11:14+0000
radio
us
china
propaganda
movie
vaccine
the mother of all talk shows
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089029454_0:280:641:640_1920x0_80_0_0_e45e6aae013a35c0b9726a33386334d1.jpg
CHINA, VACCINE APARTHEID, THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week will talk to an independent China-based political commentator and YouTuber Daniel Dumbrill about anti-China propaganda. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new 'woke' Cinderella movie. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker will discusses with George 'vaccine apartheid'. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
George Galloway
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089029454_0:160:641:640_1920x0_80_0_0_ca44e61596efc36c8c39f650d1f2daa4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
George Galloway
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
radio, us, china, propaganda, movie, vaccine, the mother of all talk shows, uk, аудио
China, Vaccine Apartheid, This Week’s Headlines From US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about anti-China propaganda, 'vaccine apartheid', the new 'woke' Cinderella movie and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week will talk to an independent China-based political commentator and YouTuber Daniel Dumbrill about anti-China propaganda. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new 'woke' Cinderella movie. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker will discusses with George 'vaccine apartheid'. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in
every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com