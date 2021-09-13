Biden, Johnson to Reportedly Hold Talks Alongside UN General Assembly Amid Tense Ties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet with Biden for bilateral talks amid a four-day trip to the US later this month, according to an early Monday morning report in The Times. The meeting will come alongside the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, set to begin on September 21 in New York. While the US has requested that the annual General Assembly meeting be scaled back to avoid a COVID-19 'superspreader' event, at least 83 world leaders are set to attend the event, according to comments made by the outgoing General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. *The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states.
UK-US relations were put to the test last month as US President Joe Biden reportedly ignored his British counterpart amid the Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan. Several UK lawmakers also publicly criticized the Biden administration's withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, as well as the US president's remarks against Afghan security forces.
A Downing Street source told the outlet that while the White House has been discussed as a location for the two leaders to meet, the summit venue has not been "100% confirmed."
