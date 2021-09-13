https://sputniknews.com/20210913/appeals-made-to-public-as-brit-actress-who-starred-in-doctor-who-missing-in-california-1089026277.html

Appeals Made to Public As Brit Actress Who Starred in 'Doctor Who' Missing in California

Friends and family of the British actress, based in Los Angeles, raised the alarm on social media after they failed to hear from her for a number of days. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

British actress Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear, who starred in an episode of Doctor Who in 2018, has been reported missing in California. A missing person poster circulating on social media says the actress went missing in the "LA/Hollywood Bowl area". Fear, age 31, was last seen on September 9, according to her manager Alex Cole, cited by Eyewitness News. He said that the actress and director had recently been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area for two months and the two had discussed work eight days ago. Cole asserted that she had been fine at the time, and it was a "shock" to discover she had disappeared.A Twitter user claiming to be Fear's cousin posted an appeal to the public to help find the woman, who “had no family in the US”.Tanya Fear, who had also appeared in British shows Cleaning Up and Endeavour, French series Spotless, the 2015 film A Moving Image, and Kick-Ass 2, among other projects, and had recently launched a standup comedy career. The official fan account for Doctor Who also retweeted the Missing Person poster.

