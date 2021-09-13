Appeals Made to Public As Brit Actress Who Starred in 'Doctor Who' Missing in California

British actress Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear, who starred in an episode of Doctor Who in 2018, has been reported missing in California. A missing person poster circulating on social media says the actress went missing in the "LA/Hollywood Bowl area". Fear, age 31, was last seen on September 9, according to her manager Alex Cole, cited by Eyewitness News. He said that the actress and director had recently been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area for two months and the two had discussed work eight days ago. Cole asserted that she had been fine at the time, and it was a "shock" to discover she had disappeared.A Twitter user claiming to be Fear's cousin posted an appeal to the public to help find the woman, who “had no family in the US”.Tanya Fear, who had also appeared in British shows Cleaning Up and Endeavour, French series Spotless, the 2015 film A Moving Image, and Kick-Ass 2, among other projects, and had recently launched a standup comedy career. The official fan account for Doctor Who also retweeted the Missing Person poster.
This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFearpic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv
"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning… We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."
My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh
Justice For Bad Bitches - my latest stand up set!
Thrilled to grace the stage at The Comedy Nook and highlight the important issues that are close to my heart 💋 pic.twitter.com/MmIBmCa06C