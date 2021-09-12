Woman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England

A rather unusual scene was spotted this weekend in Hull, England where a woman dressed as a nun was seen "cavorting with a skeleton", Hull Live reports.According to the media outlet, this spectacle occurred at around noon on Saturday outside Hull General Cemetery, which has been closed since 1972.The woman was reportedly clad in a "cream nun’s habit and coif headpiece", and was seen "appearing to dance" with a "model human skeleton", as well as playing with another skeleton of "what looked like a dog".Another person was apparently filming the scene, with the media outlet suggesting that the "nun’s" act might have been a part of "a stunt or arts project".
"Literally, she was stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn off for Hymers school. She was dancing with a skeleton," an eyewitness said. "It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking!"
