International
LIVE VIDEO: ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk

Woman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England
Woman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England
12.09.2021
2021-09-12T14:13+0000
2021-09-12T14:13+0000
united kingdom
dance
nun
cemetery
skeleton
A rather unusual scene was spotted this weekend in Hull, England where a woman dressed as a nun was seen "cavorting with a skeleton", Hull Live reports.According to the media outlet, this spectacle occurred at around noon on Saturday outside Hull General Cemetery, which has been closed since 1972.The woman was reportedly clad in a "cream nun’s habit and coif headpiece", and was seen "appearing to dance" with a "model human skeleton", as well as playing with another skeleton of "what looked like a dog".Another person was apparently filming the scene, with the media outlet suggesting that the "nun’s" act might have been a part of "a stunt or arts project".
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The woman was apparently being filmed by another person present at the scene.
A rather unusual scene was spotted this weekend in Hull, England where a woman dressed as a nun was seen "cavorting with a skeleton", Hull Live reports.
According to the media outlet, this spectacle occurred at around noon on Saturday outside Hull General Cemetery, which has been closed since 1972.
The woman was reportedly clad in a "cream nun’s habit and coif headpiece", and was seen "appearing to dance" with a "model human skeleton", as well as playing with another skeleton of "what looked like a dog".
"Literally, she was stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn off for Hymers school. She was dancing with a skeleton," an eyewitness said. "It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking!"
Another person was apparently filming the scene, with the media outlet suggesting that the "nun’s" act might have been a part of "a stunt or arts project".
