Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/watch-ben-affleck-pushes-away-intrusive-fan-while-leaving-venice-with-old-flame-jennifer-lopez-1089001368.html
Watch: Ben Affleck Pushes Away Intrusive Fan While Leaving Venice With Old Flame Jennifer Lopez
Watch: Ben Affleck Pushes Away Intrusive Fan While Leaving Venice With Old Flame Jennifer Lopez
Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck was forced to intervene when an overly-intrusive fan attempted to take his picture at the airport in Venice on... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T06:13+0000
2021-09-12T06:13+0000
jennifer lopez
ben affleck
venice film festival
ridley scott
fan
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101476/43/1014764365_0:292:3500:2261_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef16814ab8b25ced392c9f7fcc83fbd.jpg
Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck was forced to intervene when an overly-intrusive fan attempted to take his picture at the airport in Venice on Saturday. Affleck, 49, appeared to give a decisive shove as he put his hand briefly on the fellow’s chest, with the security team also stepping in. The star who portrayed superhero Batman in the DC Extended Universe was leaving the city after he and Jennifer Lopez, 52, enjoyed a red carpet return at the Friday premiere of Ridley Scott’s medieval epic, The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer at the 2021 Venice Film festival. The pair, who have rekindled their relationship, last stepped out onto the red carpet together at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003. It was on the set of that flick that Affleck and Lopez first met and began dating in 2002. After becoming engaged in November that year, the two ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004. Earlier this year, the actors revived the flames of their once steamy relationship, so to say, “coming full circle.” According to sources, the two celebrities are “obsessed” with one another and are "in it for the long run," according to People.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101476/43/1014764365_48:0:3452:2553_1920x0_80_0_0_efe87f91c191209d5f9e543e7bbf375e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jennifer lopez, ben affleck, venice film festival, ridley scott, fan, viral

Watch: Ben Affleck Pushes Away Intrusive Fan While Leaving Venice With Old Flame Jennifer Lopez

06:13 GMT 12.09.2021
© Sputnik / Danny Moloshok Actor Ben Affleck poses backstage with the Hollywood film award, which he accepted on behalf of the creators, for "Gone Girl" during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California
Actor Ben Affleck poses backstage with the Hollywood film award, which he accepted on behalf of the creators, for Gone Girl during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© Sputnik / Danny Moloshok
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck was forced to intervene when an overly-intrusive fan attempted to take his picture at the airport in Venice on Saturday.
Affleck, 49, appeared to give a decisive shove as he put his hand briefly on the fellow’s chest, with the security team also stepping in.
The star who portrayed superhero Batman in the DC Extended Universe was leaving the city after he and Jennifer Lopez, 52, enjoyed a red carpet return at the Friday premiere of Ridley Scott’s medieval epic, The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer at the 2021 Venice Film festival.
The pair, who have rekindled their relationship, last stepped out onto the red carpet together at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003. It was on the set of that flick that Affleck and Lopez first met and began dating in 2002. After becoming engaged in November that year, the two ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.
Earlier this year, the actors revived the flames of their once steamy relationship, so to say, “coming full circle.” According to sources, the two celebrities are “obsessed” with one another and are "in it for the long run," according to People.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:49 GMTAl-Sisi's Invite to Bennett an Indication Egypt Wants Warmer Ties With Israel, Ex-Diplomat Says
06:36 GMTOne Killed, Another Missing as Result of Ships Collision Off Southwestern Japan, Reports Say
06:26 GMT'Running to Mummy?!' Prince Andrew 'Host Shooting Party at Queen's Home' as Rape Case Hearings Loom
06:13 GMTWatch: Ben Affleck Pushes Away Intrusive Fan While Leaving Venice With Old Flame Jennifer Lopez
06:06 GMTSuspected Chinese Submarine Spotted Near Japan's Southern Islands
06:02 GMTHaiti DCP Seeks Prime Minister's Resignation After Invitation to Testify on Moise's Murder
05:47 GMTBoJo to Reportedly Ditch COVID-19 Jab Passports, 'No Longer Necessary' Parts of Coronavirus Act
05:08 GMT'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
04:49 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
04:37 GMTSix US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
04:02 GMTAl-Qaeda Leader Could Be Alive as He Appears in Footage Released on 9/11 Anniversary - Reports
03:49 GMTAfghan Pilots in Uzbekistan to Get Flown to US Base in Doha - Reports
03:47 GMTUK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
03:35 GMTIAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
03:00 GMTFBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit
02:55 GMT‘Somber Atmosphere’: Former Mossad Chief Talks About Changes 9/11 Attacks Brought in Intelligence
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTRiots Reported During Huge Rally for Catalan Independence in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations