Video: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2021.
The former mayor also mentioned Prince Andrew in his speech, insisting that he "never went out" with the royal and "never was with a woman or a young girl with him".
Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump and ex-mayor of New York City, made some rather unflattering remarks about General Mark Milley while delivering a speech at an annual 11 September dinner held at the Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan.
Vocally complaining about Milley previously arguing that the Bagram Air Base in Kabul not being strategically important, Giuliani inquired: "How's that guy a general?"
"I wanted to grab his stars, shove it down his throat and say, 'It's 400 miles from China, a**hole! China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you're giving it up?! Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you?! Who paid you?!”
I’m not sure I have ever seen someone give a speech at a formal occasion as drunk as Rudy Giuliani is right now at the 9/11 dinner. pic.twitter.com/54G5oCuBe3— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021
In his speech, Giuliani also referred to him being awarded an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.
"She said, 'You did a wonderful job on Sept. 1'", Giuliani said, with the Daily Mail noting that he was apparently attempting to imitate a British accent. "And therefore I'm making you an honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other".
On the 9/11 anniversary, Rudy Giuliani gets sidetracked and denies hanging out with Prince Andrew.— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) September 12, 2021
“I never went out with him! Never EVER! Never had a drink with him. Never was with a woman or a young girl with him. Never ever ever.”
pic.twitter.com/ds4YHrOTYJ
Giuliani added that he turned down the knighthood, "because if you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship".
