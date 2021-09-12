Registration was successful!
Video of College Football Fans Shouting 'F**k Biden' During Games Goes Viral
The news outlet's editor, David Hookstead, published an article earlier this week, reflecting on whether anti-Biden chants have become "our new normal in college football". "F**k Joe Biden" chants were shouted at several games recently, including the Auburn-Alabama State clash.Videos of the chanting crowds have been shared online.Hookstead also shared a piece of his interview with Donald Trump Jr. during which he asked the former president's son about the trend of chanting anti-Biden phrases at games. Donald Trump Jr. explained why he thinks the chanting will only continue.
It's been more than a week since some college football fans in the United States have begun expressing their dislike of President Joe Biden during games, according to the Daily Caller.
The news outlet's editor, David Hookstead, published an article earlier this week, reflecting on whether anti-Biden chants have become "our new normal in college football".
"F**k Joe Biden" chants were shouted at several games recently, including the Auburn-Alabama State clash.
Videos of the chanting crowds have been shared online.
Hookstead also shared a piece of his interview with Donald Trump Jr. during which he asked the former president's son about the trend of chanting anti-Biden phrases at games.
Donald Trump Jr. explained why he thinks the chanting will only continue.