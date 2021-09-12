https://sputniknews.com/20210912/uk-west-country-residents-in-a-stew-as-mysterious-gimp-suit-man-stalks-again---report-1088998305.html

UK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report

UK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report

Altogether, over 14 complaints of a person dressed in disguise approaching people in the village at night have reportedly been made since November 2018. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-12T03:47+0000

2021-09-12T03:47+0000

2021-09-12T03:47+0000

village

scare

scary encounter

uk

weird news

weird

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088998635_0:0:950:534_1920x0_80_0_0_0f84518e08eea779b2fc487ad1f8b104.jpg

Locals in southwestern England are concerned that a prowler dressed in a full body latex suit who terrorized them at night two years ago has returned, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.There have been reports of a "masked man" spying on a couple through their window in the early hours of the morning in the village of Claverham on September 1, after the Avon and Somerset Police were called in. Unfortunately, officers were unable to locate the perpetrator.An undisclosed woman who claimed she saw a man dressed in a "ski-type" mask, earlier asked for doorbell or CCTV footage.Residents are concerned that the "gimp man" who stalked neighboring villages of Claverham and Yatton two years ago has reemerged, with many suggesting that it is the same individual.Social media users have responded to the hair-raising news.In 2019, two men, ages 28 and 34, were reportedly arrested on charges of indecency following a police search that included helicopters and sniffing dogs. They were later released due to a lack of evidence, and no further action was taken. The most recent instance happened in July 2019, when a man in a black latex bodysuit and wearing a mask approached a young woman on the street while touching his groin and "breathing heavy," according to a contemporary report on the matter As of now, police reportedly said they were keeping an open mind about whether the most recent incident and the one reported in July 2019 were connected. Nevertheless, police patrols in the community have been increased since last week's incident.As for some of the terrified residents, a group has been formed to encourage people to walk through Claverham in groups, with members stating that they are not urging individuals to put themselves in danger, but rather that they are hoping to help neighbors and raise awareness.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

village, scare, scary encounter, uk, weird news, weird