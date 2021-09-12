Registration was successful!
UK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
Locals in southwestern England are concerned that a prowler dressed in a full body latex suit who terrorized them at night two years ago has returned, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.There have been reports of a "masked man" spying on a couple through their window in the early hours of the morning in the village of Claverham on September 1, after the Avon and Somerset Police were called in. Unfortunately, officers were unable to locate the perpetrator.An undisclosed woman who claimed she saw a man dressed in a "ski-type" mask, earlier asked for doorbell or CCTV footage.Residents are concerned that the "gimp man" who stalked neighboring villages of Claverham and Yatton two years ago has reemerged, with many suggesting that it is the same individual.Social media users have responded to the hair-raising news.In 2019, two men, ages 28 and 34, were reportedly arrested on charges of indecency following a police search that included helicopters and sniffing dogs. They were later released due to a lack of evidence, and no further action was taken. The most recent instance happened in July 2019, when a man in a black latex bodysuit and wearing a mask approached a young woman on the street while touching his groin and "breathing heavy," according to a contemporary report on the matter As of now, police reportedly said they were keeping an open mind about whether the most recent incident and the one reported in July 2019 were connected. Nevertheless, police patrols in the community have been increased since last week's incident.As for some of the terrified residents, a group has been formed to encourage people to walk through Claverham in groups, with members stating that they are not urging individuals to put themselves in danger, but rather that they are hoping to help neighbors and raise awareness.
Locals in southwestern England are concerned that a prowler dressed in a full body latex suit who terrorized them at night two years ago has returned, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
There have been reports of a "masked man" spying on a couple through their window in the early hours of the morning in the village of Claverham on September 1, after the Avon and Somerset Police were called in. Unfortunately, officers were unable to locate the perpetrator.
An undisclosed woman who claimed she saw a man dressed in a "ski-type" mask, earlier asked for doorbell or CCTV footage.
"A man in some kind of mask was led on the floor watching us through our French doors," she is quoted in the report as saying. When her husband chased the man, she claimed he "legged it."
Residents are concerned that the "gimp man" who stalked neighboring villages of Claverham and Yatton two years ago has reemerged, with many suggesting that it is the same individual.
Social media users have responded to the hair-raising news.
In 2019, two men, ages 28 and 34, were reportedly arrested on charges of indecency following a police search that included helicopters and sniffing dogs. They were later released due to a lack of evidence, and no further action was taken.
The most recent instance happened in July 2019, when a man in a black latex bodysuit and wearing a mask approached a young woman on the street while touching his groin and "breathing heavy," according to a contemporary report on the matter
As of now, police reportedly said they were keeping an open mind about whether the most recent incident and the one reported in July 2019 were connected. Nevertheless, police patrols in the community have been increased since last week's incident.
As for some of the terrified residents, a group has been formed to encourage people to walk through Claverham in groups, with members stating that they are not urging individuals to put themselves in danger, but rather that they are hoping to help neighbors and raise awareness.
