Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Taliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says
Taliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) were ready to cooperate in the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks back when they...
"I recall that we condemned the incident. [Abdul Salam] Zareef was the ambassador [to Pakistan] and I was an aide. We called a press conference and we condemned the incident. We said we will cooperate to unearth the real behind the scenes culprits," Shaheen as quoted by the Geo TV broadcaster on Saturday.The Taliban called on Washington 20 years ago to resolve the issue through dialogue, not invasion, Shaheen said, adding that Al Qaeda a terrorist group (banned in Russia) responsible for the attacks, did not warn Afghanistan of them. Therefore, the Taliban ruling the country at that time were "caught off-guard," the spokesman said.In August, as the Taliban took over Kabul, Shaheen said that the movement would not let Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups to pursue their goals in Afghanistan.On 11 September 2001, members of Al Qaeda crashed two hijacked commercial planes into the World Trade Centre in New York, while another plane hit the western part of the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down near the city of Pittsburg in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.
Taliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says

15:24 GMT 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SETH MCALLISTER(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SETH MCALLISTER
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) were ready to cooperate in the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks back when they just occurred 20 years ago, according to Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement’s political office in Qatar.
"I recall that we condemned the incident. [Abdul Salam] Zareef was the ambassador [to Pakistan] and I was an aide. We called a press conference and we condemned the incident. We said we will cooperate to unearth the real behind the scenes culprits," Shaheen as quoted by the Geo TV broadcaster on Saturday.
The Taliban called on Washington 20 years ago to resolve the issue through dialogue, not invasion, Shaheen said, adding that Al Qaeda a terrorist group (banned in Russia) responsible for the attacks, did not warn Afghanistan of them. Therefore, the Taliban ruling the country at that time were "caught off-guard," the spokesman said.
In August, as the Taliban took over Kabul, Shaheen said that the movement would not let Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups to pursue their goals in Afghanistan.
On 11 September 2001, members of Al Qaeda crashed two hijacked commercial planes into the World Trade Centre in New York, while another plane hit the western part of the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down near the city of Pittsburg in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.
