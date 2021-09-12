https://sputniknews.com/20210912/ronaldos-comeback-marked-by-activist-sky-banner-in-support-of-rape-allegations-1088995138.html

Ronaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations

Ronaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations

Kathryn Mayorga, whose name was inscribed on a strip of letters, claimed rape just hours after meeting Ronaldo in Las Vegas in June 2009. Las Vegas police... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-12T01:06+0000

2021-09-12T01:06+0000

2021-09-12T01:06+0000

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

feminism

sport

feminism

football

football player

viral

football team

football star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996646_0:100:2978:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_82e9519be4f3940642f2e334f837b326.jpg

A rape allegation in the sky above Old Trafford stadium marked Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut with Manchester United on Saturday.As he came from the tunnel, a sold-out crowd chanted the Portuguese player's name, anticipating his second appearance for the club following his $27 million transfer from Juventus last month.For much of the first half, a plane, reportedly organized by the feminist Level Up group, circled the stadium shortly after Ronaldo's entrance. The plane flew over the stadium, trailing a banner that read 'believe Kathryn Mayorga,' referring to current lawsuit in the US against the sports superstar.Ronaldo appeared unfazed by the protest, scoring two goals in his comeback game, leading The Reds to a 4-1 victory against Newcastle.US citizen Mayorga, 37, claimed Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009, asking that the case be reopened in 2018. The football star has consistently refuted the allegations. According to reports, however, the Portuguese striker paid Mayorga a 336,000 euro settlement (about $396,000) as part of a contract to purchase Mayorga's silence.In 2018, he said that "rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."Last week, Natacha Rodrigues, a reality TV star who claims she spent one night with Ronaldo before he entirely removed her from his life, warned the footballer's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez that the same thing may happen to her. However, in the same interview with UK media, she stressed that she hoped the football star and his loved one "stay together and stay in love."

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/cristiano-ronaldo-still-haunted-by-rape-claims-as-feminists-plan-to-disrupt-man-united-return-1088977979.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, feminism, sport, feminism, football, football player, viral, football team, football star