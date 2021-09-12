Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210912/recovery-workers-march-in-nyc-in-commemoration-of-911-victims-1089010093.html
Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
11 September marked twenty years since one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of humankind. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T13:01+0000
2021-09-12T13:01+0000
9/11: 20 years later
new york city
9/11 attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089010068_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4ca5be3bc1dc8dbdab6e9503af9698d0.jpg
Sputnik goes live from New York City where 9/11 recovery workers have gathered for a march to commemorate those who were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts following the terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Centre and lost their lives as a result of it. The death toll from the attacks stands at 2,977 people, while over 25,000 more were injured at the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
2021-09-12T13:01+0000
true
PT59M34S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089010068_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f33d8989aea3f4cac8b0dd64166243a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york city, 9/11 attacks, видео

Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims

13:01 GMT 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHET STRANGEA firefighter in full gear pauses for a moment of silence as he participates with first responders, victim's family members and supporters in the 2021 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on September 11, 2021 in Morrison, outside Denver, Colorado.
A firefighter in full gear pauses for a moment of silence as he participates with first responders, victim's family members and supporters in the 2021 Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on September 11, 2021 in Morrison, outside Denver, Colorado. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHET STRANGE
Subscribe
11 September marked twenty years since one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of humankind.
Sputnik goes live from New York City where 9/11 recovery workers have gathered for a march to commemorate those who were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts following the terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Centre and lost their lives as a result of it.
The death toll from the attacks stands at 2,977 people, while over 25,000 more were injured at the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTCapitol Fence to Be Reinstalled as Law Enforcement Gears Up For Pro-Trump 'Justice for J6' Rally
14:18 GMTVideo of College Football Fans Shouting 'F**k Biden' During Games Goes Viral
14:13 GMTWoman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England
13:45 GMTBiden 'Doesn't Give a Damn' About Britain, Other Countries, Ex-Obama Adviser Claims
13:39 GMTBritish Novelist's Gloomy Predictions: Prince George Won't Become King and UK Crown Will Be Gone
13:21 GMTIran to Allow IAEA Monitors to Service Nuclear Site Cameras as Talks on Reviving Nuclear Deal Stall
13:01 GMTRecovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
12:55 GMTMessi's 'Painful' Exit Could Have Been Avoided, La Liga President Tells Media
12:22 GMTUS in State of 'Strategic Bewilderment' Over Iran's Atlantic Naval Deployment, Army Chief Says
12:11 GMTArea 51 and Boxing: How Ex-President Trump Spent the Evening on 9/11
11:55 GMTLukashenko: Belarus is in Talks With Russia on S-400 Air Defence Systems
11:46 GMT'Media Clowns Are a Joke': CNN Host Flayed For Quoting Claim US Leaders Were 'In the Bunker' on 9/11
11:21 GMTRolling Stones Tour Manager Dies in Accident While Digging a Grave For His Dog
11:13 GMTChina’s Ambassador to US Reportedly Asks Biden Administration to ‘Please Shut Up’ in Zoom Call
11:08 GMTISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
10:44 GMTPope Warns Hungary's Christian, Jewish Leaders of 'Lurking Threat of Anti-Semitism' in Europe
10:20 GMTIran Nuclear Chief to Meet With IAEA Head During Vienna Conference, Joint Statement Reads
10:15 GMTIndia, Australia Concerned Over 'Rapid Rollback on Women's Rights' in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTIsrael Claims Iran ‘Exporting Aerial Terrorism’ by Training Militias to Use Advanced Drones
09:54 GMTNobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Calls for More Action to Curb Child Labour During Pandemic