Sputnik goes live from New York City where 9/11 recovery workers have gathered for a march to commemorate those who were involved in the rescue and recovery efforts following the terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Centre and lost their lives as a result of it. The death toll from the attacks stands at 2,977 people, while over 25,000 more were injured at the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Recovery Workers March in NYC in Commemoration of 9/11 Victims
11 September marked twenty years since one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of humankind.
The death toll from the attacks stands at 2,977 people, while over 25,000 more were injured at the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.