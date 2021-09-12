https://sputniknews.com/20210912/prince-andrew-hires-dream-team-of-us-lawyers-to-battle-giuffres-rape-charges---report-1088996904.html

Prince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report

Earlier, court documents naming the Duke of York as a defendant in a Virginia Roberts Giuffre rape case were served to him. Giuffre reportedly demanded... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew has formed a "dream team" of high-powered American lawyers and is "confident" that the rape and sexual assault charges against him will be dismissed, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.According to the report, citing an unnamed source claiming to be familiar with the matter, the first court hearing is expected to take place on Monday.Giuffre reportedly planned to sue the Duke in a New York court, having testified under oath that she was forced to have sex with him three times while she was 17 and still a minor under New York law.Blair Berk, a Los Angeles lawyer whose previous clients include Harvey Weinstein, Britney Spears, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mel Gibson, is thought to be part of the duke's legal team in the US, according to the outlet.Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, reportedly attempted to serve Berk with a copy of the legal claim. Paperwork filed in New York came in with a response from her stating that she was "not authorized" to accept the documents.On Monday, a New York judge will likely hear only Giuffre's lawyers, who will describe the legal case against Prince Andrew and attempt to provide proof that the complaint has been served on the duke in the UK. Andrew's lawyers are not expected to show up at the hearing.A 2009 deal Giuffre made with notorious financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in which she allegedly promised not to sue any of his friends, associates, or workers in exchange for a financial payout, could be one of the grounds for her dismissal, according to British media.A trial was pending against Epstein when he was discovered dead in a New York jail cell in 2019, with investigators ruling suicide as a probable cause of death, although no final determination has been made.

