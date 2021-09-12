Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia

An L-410 aircraft with 14 passengers and 2 crew members crash-landed in Russia's Irkutsk Region earlier on Sunday, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.According to the emergency services, the plane appears to have caught fire. There are survivors as one of the passengers has called their relatives.All passengers are alive, one is in critical condition, the Russian Investigative Committee said, citing preliminary information about the accident.The committee also said that a criminal case was launched for a security rules violation.
A plane was flying from Irkutsk to Kazachenskoye and crashed just 4 kilometres from the runway, the emergency services said.
