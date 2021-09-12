Registration was successful!
International
Javier Tebas also argued that Messi "didn't deserve to leave like that, not just for Barça, but also for the league."
lionel messi
fc barcelona
la liga
departure
Commenting on Lionel Messi’s recent departure from La Liga football club Barcelona, La Liga president Javier Tebas has remarked that the Argentinian footballer "didn’t deserve to leave like that", the Spanish newspaper Sport reports.During an interview with the media outlet, Tebas replied "Of course" when asked whether he thinks that Messi leaving has damaged La Liga.Tebas argued that perhaps Messi's exit has been "more painful", as he considers the Argentinian “the best ever”, with La Liga president adding that the footballer "didn't deserve to leave like that, not just for Barça, but also for the league."He also suggested that Messi’s exit could’ve been avoided, that he discussed the matter with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his board of directors.Messi’s departure was announced by Barca last month, with the 34-year old Argentinian football ace moving to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.The footballer signed a two-year contract with PSG with the option of a one-season extension.
lionel messi, fc barcelona, la liga, departure

Messi's 'Painful' Exit Could Have Been Avoided, La Liga President Tells Media

12:55 GMT 12.09.2021
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Andrei Dergalin
Javier Tebas also argued that Messi “didn't deserve to leave like that, not just for Barça, but also for the league.”
Commenting on Lionel Messi’s recent departure from La Liga football club Barcelona, La Liga president Javier Tebas has remarked that the Argentinian footballer "didn’t deserve to leave like that", the Spanish newspaper Sport reports.
During an interview with the media outlet, Tebas replied "Of course" when asked whether he thinks that Messi leaving has damaged La Liga.
"Just like when Ronaldo, Guardiola and Mourinho left. We knew it would happen one day," he said. "We've been lucky to have the best players in the world in the best teams in the world. At La Liga, we have been able to take advantage to put us ourselves on the front line across the world."
Tebas argued that perhaps Messi's exit has been "more painful", as he considers the Argentinian “the best ever”, with La Liga president adding that the footballer "didn't deserve to leave like that, not just for Barça, but also for the league."
He also suggested that Messi’s exit could’ve been avoided, that he discussed the matter with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his board of directors.
"They looked for solutions, if the motive was financial... If it was for another reason, I can's assess that right now," said Tebas. "I think next season, with Barça's numbers, we will see if Messi really could have stayed or not. And even though I respect the club's decision, you have to tell things as they are."
Messi’s departure was announced by Barca last month, with the 34-year old Argentinian football ace moving to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
The footballer signed a two-year contract with PSG with the option of a one-season extension.
