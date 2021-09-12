Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/man-who-reportedly-threatened-to-put-a-bullet-in-pelosis-head-claims-it-was-political-hyperbole-1089016210.html
Man Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
Man Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
With sentencing slated to take place 14 December, Meredith may face up to 24 months in prison. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T19:13+0000
2021-09-12T19:13+0000
us
nancy pelosi
threat
guilty plea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418124_0:83:3072:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc79f387ce6fbff4937c3054a21aaa2.jpg
Cleveland Meredith Jr., a 53-year old man who previously threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head, pleaded guilty to one count interstate communication of threats, The Hill reports.As part of his plea deal, the man reportedly admitted to sending the message in question, but claimed it was only “political hyperbole”.As the media outlet points out, Meredith planned to travel from Colorado to Washington DC on 6 January to participate in the rallies in support of Donald Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but arrived too late.Meredith reportedly had with him a Tavor X95 rifle, a Glock 9mm handgun and roughly 2,500 rounds of ammunition.Meredith reportedly remains in custody as he awaits sentencing, slated for 14 December, and is currently facing up to 24 months in prison.
“Baseless claims”. Wow. The Russians are really trying hard to gain the favoritism of the American cunt government. Good one Sputnik.
0
Cant we just drone her? Hillary hyperbole
0
2
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418124_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3765719ec5efcea7d82d553cfee9ccd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi, threat, guilty plea

Man Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'

19:13 GMT 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonPolice release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.
Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
With sentencing slated to take place 14 December, Meredith may face up to 24 months in prison.
Cleveland Meredith Jr., a 53-year old man who previously threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head, pleaded guilty to one count interstate communication of threats, The Hill reports.
According to the media outlet, a text message sent by Meredith to a relative on 7 January read “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C---’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV”, followed by a “purple devil emoji”.
As part of his plea deal, the man reportedly admitted to sending the message in question, but claimed it was only “political hyperbole”.
As the media outlet points out, Meredith planned to travel from Colorado to Washington DC on 6 January to participate in the rallies in support of Donald Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but arrived too late.
Meredith reportedly had with him a Tavor X95 rifle, a Glock 9mm handgun and roughly 2,500 rounds of ammunition.
While Meredith was initially charged with interstate communication of threats, possession of unregistered firearms, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the prosecution agreed to drop the weapon-related charges if he pleaded guilty to the interstate communication of threats charge.
Meredith reportedly remains in custody as he awaits sentencing, slated for 14 December, and is currently facing up to 24 months in prison.
111000
Discuss
Popular comments
“Baseless claims”. Wow. The Russians are really trying hard to gain the favoritism of the American cunt government. Good one Sputnik.
JJackal
12 September, 22:31 GMT
000000
Cant we just drone her? Hillary hyperbole
PhatCzech
12 September, 22:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:13 GMTMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
19:13 GMT'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
19:02 GMTClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
19:01 GMTVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
18:38 GMTRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
18:30 GMTCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says
16:56 GMTTrump's 2024 Return Favoured by Slim Majority of Republicans, Poll Finds
16:20 GMTFour Dead After Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia
16:02 GMTFrench Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video
15:53 GMTStrange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims
15:44 GMTCalifornia Lawmakers Advance Prostitution Bill That Would Stop Punishing People for Loitering
15:36 GMT'Unacceptable': Moscow Slams Detention of Russian Citizen in Prague as Politically Motivated
15:24 GMTTaliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says
15:19 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Airspace
15:07 GMTMoscow Calls for Timely Resumption of Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
14:50 GMTRogue Democratic Senator Says He Will Not Vote for Biden's $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan
14:33 GMTLatvian Defence Ministry Apologises to Riga Residents Scared by Military Drill Downtown - Videos
14:18 GMTCapitol Fence to Be Reinstalled as Law Enforcement Gears Up For Pro-Trump 'Justice for J6' Rally
14:18 GMTVideo of College Football Fans Shouting 'F**k Biden' During Games Goes Viral
14:13 GMTWoman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England