Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

ROME (Sputnik) - A Somali citizen injured five people in a stabbing attack in Rimini, in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, Corriere di Bologna reports.
The attack occurred shortly after 7 pm local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.The 26-year-old suspect was traveling without a ticket on a bus going from Riccione to Rimini. He first stabbed two women who were checking tickets and then injured three passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, before leaving the vehicle.Police arrested the suspect after he unsuccessfully tried to seize a vehicle and then fled by foot.According to Corriere di Bologna, the suspect appears to have no links to terrorist or extremist organizations. Investigators do not rule out that he was under the influence of drugs. The Somali citizen had recently arrived in Europe and applied for refugee status a few months ago.
drugs, italy, police, knife attack, child, refugee, bus

Man Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports

00:30 GMT 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / FILIPPO MONTEFORTEA man walks his dog as a car of the Italian National police patrols on March 19, 2020 in Rome during the lockdown within the new coronavirus pandemic.
A man walks his dog as a car of the Italian National police patrols on March 19, 2020 in Rome during the lockdown within the new coronavirus pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE
ROME (Sputnik) - A Somali citizen injured five people in a stabbing attack in Rimini, in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Corriere di Bologna reports.
The attack occurred shortly after 7 pm local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.
The 26-year-old suspect was traveling without a ticket on a bus going from Riccione to Rimini. He first stabbed two women who were checking tickets and then injured three passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, before leaving the vehicle.
Police arrested the suspect after he unsuccessfully tried to seize a vehicle and then fled by foot.
According to Corriere di Bologna, the suspect appears to have no links to terrorist or extremist organizations. Investigators do not rule out that he was under the influence of drugs. The Somali citizen had recently arrived in Europe and applied for refugee status a few months ago.
© 2021 Sputnik.
