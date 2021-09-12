Liverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he was caught by surprise after Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs and left Juventus for Manchester United.The Liverpool manager went on to say that Ronaldo's departure from Juventus got him thinking the line-up change would prove interesting shortly before the Portuguese footballer re-joined The Red Devils. "Oh that will be fun for United," he recalled.Ronaldo's transfer back to Man United took place in late August, immediately skyrocketing the sales of his merchandise and causing a shockwave among fans. On Saturday, Ronaldo made his first appearance for the team in a game against Newcastle, which ended victoriously for The Red Devils with the score of 4-1. The Portuguese footballer was behind two Man U goals.
In late August, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic transfer from Juventus to Manchester United - a move that drove fans around the world crazy over the fact that the Portuguese footballer is "coming home" after leaving the club in 2009.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp said: "I'm I happy that he's at United? No I can't say that. I was surprised when I heard of the first rumours he wants to leave Juventus, I had no idea. I'm not in the Juventus circle that people inform me from time to time what's going on there, so I was really surprised about that."
