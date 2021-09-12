Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/live-updates-india-reports-28591-new-covid-19-cases-1089000158.html
Live Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.624 million and over 224.2 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
infection, pandemic, death toll, covid-19
Yusuf Ali, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases

04:49 GMT 12.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.624 million and over 224.2 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 40.9 million infected and 659,000 fatalities. It is followed by India (33.2 million cases and a death toll of over 442,000) and Brazil (20.9 million cases, 586,000 deaths).
On Saturday, opponents of coronavirus-related restrictions took to the streets in Vienna, Austria and Paris, France. The rallies were triggered by government announcements of new sets of anti-COVID-19 restrictions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:51 GMT 12.09.2021
India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
000000
