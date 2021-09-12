Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/lets-go-devils-cristiano-ronaldo-hails-amazing-fans-after-second-debut-at-manchester-united-1089000477.html
'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
In August, Manchester United FC announced that it had sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T05:08+0000
2021-09-12T05:08+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
fans
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089000602_0:0:2884:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_a75655ffb4bba7604a7629f1f8ef1a17.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo expressed gratitude for "the amazing support that we always get" from the fans as he made his second debut for Manchester United on 11 September. 75,000 people gathered at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play against Newcastle United in the Premier League.CR7 admitted that he was very nervous before the match against Newcastle and that he was amazed at the reception of fans at Old Trafford.Ronaldo also said that he was “proud to be back at Manchester United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!”In the 4th round match of the Premier League, Manchester United defeated Newcastle 4: 1, with Ronaldo scoring a double.Now Manchester United is on top in the Premier League standings.Earlier, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of £13 million ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another £7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089000602_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0d1df2e621c62ecd6e36107c38ddb6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, fans, sport, football

'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United

05:08 GMT 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
In August, Manchester United FC announced that it had sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo expressed gratitude for "the amazing support that we always get" from the fans as he made his second debut for Manchester United on 11 September. 75,000 people gathered at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play against Newcastle United in the Premier League.
CR7 admitted that he was very nervous before the match against Newcastle and that he was amazed at the reception of fans at Old Trafford.

"It's unbelievable," he said as quoted by Sky Sports. "When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. But I think it was normal."

Ronaldo also said that he was “proud to be back at Manchester United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!”
In the 4th round match of the Premier League, Manchester United defeated Newcastle 4: 1, with Ronaldo scoring a double.
Now Manchester United is on top in the Premier League standings.
Earlier, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of £13 million ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another £7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:08 GMT'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United
04:49 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 28,591 New COVID-19 Cases
04:37 GMTSix US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action as Part of Capitol Riot Probe
04:02 GMTAl-Qaeda Leader Could Be Alive as He Appears in Footage Released on 9/11 Anniversary - Reports
03:49 GMTAfghan Pilots in Uzbekistan to Get Flown to US Base in Doha - Reports
03:47 GMTUK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
03:35 GMTIAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
03:00 GMTFBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit
02:55 GMT‘Somber Atmosphere’: Former Mossad Chief Talks About Changes 9/11 Attacks Brought in Intelligence
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTRiots Reported During Huge Rally for Catalan Independence in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations
00:30 GMTMan Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports
YesterdayHamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
Yesterday'Attack on America Is Attack on Us', Israel Says on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayVideos: A Barrage of Rockets Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Missile Launch Into Israel
YesterdayTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Yesterday'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings