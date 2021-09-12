'Let's Go Devils': Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Amazing' Fans After Second Debut at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed gratitude for "the amazing support that we always get" from the fans as he made his second debut for Manchester United on 11 September. 75,000 people gathered at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play against Newcastle United in the Premier League.CR7 admitted that he was very nervous before the match against Newcastle and that he was amazed at the reception of fans at Old Trafford.Ronaldo also said that he was “proud to be back at Manchester United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!”In the 4th round match of the Premier League, Manchester United defeated Newcastle 4: 1, with Ronaldo scoring a double.Now Manchester United is on top in the Premier League standings.Earlier, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of £13 million ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another £7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.
In August, Manchester United FC announced that it had sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
"It's unbelievable," he said as quoted by Sky Sports. "When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. But I think it was normal."
