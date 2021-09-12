Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/japanese-defence-ministry-claims-russian-plane-violated-countrys-air-space-1089012749.html
Japanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country’s Air Space
Japanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country’s Air Space
12.09.2021
russia
japan
plane
Japanese media reported earlier in the day that this appeared to be a civilian plane.The ministry said the plane entered Japan's airspace twice within 30 minutes in the early hours of Sunday.The ministry's press release includes a photo of the plane that was taken off a Japanese fighter scrambled to escort the Russian aircraft out of the Japanese airspace.Tokyo also sent a request to Russia through diplomatic channels to prevent such incidents in the future.
russia, japan, plane

Japanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Air Space

15:19 GMT 12.09.2021
© East News / NASHabomai Rocks and Japan from space.
Habomai Rocks and Japan from space.
© East News / NAS
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A Russian An-26 plane entered Japan’s airspace without authorisation in the area of the Shiretoko Peninsula on the Hokkaido island, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
Japanese media reported earlier in the day that this appeared to be a civilian plane.
The ministry said the plane entered Japan's airspace twice within 30 minutes in the early hours of Sunday.
The ministry's press release includes a photo of the plane that was taken off a Japanese fighter scrambled to escort the Russian aircraft out of the Japanese airspace.
Tokyo also sent a request to Russia through diplomatic channels to prevent such incidents in the future.
