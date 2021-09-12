Registration was successful!
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
The International Space Station was successfully reboosted to a higher altitude to prepare for the arrival of its next set of crew members. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
Astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will install a bracket on the Port 4 Truss for the next IROSA Solar Array.The ISS Expedition 65 crew arrived at the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of April.
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
The International Space Station was successfully reboosted to a higher altitude to prepare for the arrival of its next set of crew members.
Sputnik welcomes you to watch a live feed from outside the International Space Station as members of the ISS Expedition 65 perform a spacewalk.
Astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will install a bracket on the Port 4 Truss for the next IROSA Solar Array.
The ISS Expedition 65 crew arrived at the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of April.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!