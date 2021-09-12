Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/iss-expedition-65-astronauts-perform-spacewalk-1089007709.html
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
The International Space Station was successfully reboosted to a higher altitude to prepare for the arrival of its next set of crew members. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T11:08+0000
2021-09-12T11:08+0000
spacewalk
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/49/1069954969_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08513f575f9dea6d451836dbd825d98c.jpg
Sputnik welcomes you to watch a live feed from outside the International Space Station as members of the ISS Expedition 65 perform a spacewalk.Astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will install a bracket on the Port 4 Truss for the next IROSA Solar Array.The ISS Expedition 65 crew arrived at the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of April.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
2021-09-12T11:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/49/1069954969_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_937f354be5b88884089b451d13ba6af4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spacewalk, iss, видео

ISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk

11:08 GMT 12.09.2021
© Photo : NASA/RoscosmosThe International Space Station photographed from a Soyuz spacecraft
The International Space Station photographed from a Soyuz spacecraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© Photo : NASA/Roscosmos
Subscribe
The International Space Station was successfully reboosted to a higher altitude to prepare for the arrival of its next set of crew members.
Sputnik welcomes you to watch a live feed from outside the International Space Station as members of the ISS Expedition 65 perform a spacewalk.
Astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will install a bracket on the Port 4 Truss for the next IROSA Solar Array.
The ISS Expedition 65 crew arrived at the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft at the end of April.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTRolling Stones Tour Manager Dies in Accident While Digging a Grave For His Dog
11:13 GMTChina’s Ambassador to US Reportedly Asks Biden Administration to ‘Please Shut Up’ in Zoom Call
11:08 GMTISS Expedition 65 Astronauts Perform Spacewalk
10:44 GMTPope Warns Hungary's Christian, Jewish Leaders of 'Lurking Threat of Anti-Semitism' in Europe
10:20 GMTIran Nuclear Chief to Meet With IAEA Head During Vienna Conference, Joint Statement Reads
10:15 GMTIndia, Australia Concerned Over 'Rapid Rollback on Women's Rights' in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTIsrael Claims Iran ‘Exporting Aerial Terrorism’ by Training Militias to Use Advanced Drones
09:54 GMTNobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Calls for More Action to Curb Child Labour During Pandemic
09:51 GMTTexas GOP Website Allegedly Hacked By Anonymous in Protest Over Restrictive Abortion Law
09:14 GMT‘Bungled’ Kabul Drone Strike: US Has a Long Record of Killing 'Wrong' Afghans, Observers Say
08:55 GMTParis Mayor Anne Hidalgo Announces French Presidential Bid
08:38 GMTPriti Patel Reportedly Vows to Make 'Criminally-Facilitated' Crossings ‘Unattractive’ For Migrants
08:26 GMTTaliban Death Threats Force Female Afghan Boxer to Leave Country to Continue Sports
08:17 GMTKim Kardashian Trades Nude for All-Leather Look as She Puts on Fetish Mask in Kinky NYC Outing
07:42 GMT'Every Place Where Al-Qaeda is, We’re Going to Invade?': Biden Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal
07:18 GMTAnti-Daesh Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones 11 September
07:17 GMTConference Against Hindu Ideologies Slammed as 'Open Declaration of Hate Against India'
06:49 GMTAl-Sisi's Invite to Bennett an Indication Egypt Wants Warmer Ties With Israel, Ex-Diplomat Says
06:36 GMTOne Killed, Another Missing as Result of Ships Collision Off Southwestern Japan, Reports Say
06:26 GMT'Running to Mummy?!' Prince Andrew 'Hosts Shooting Party at Queen's Home' as Rape Case Hearings Loom