Israel Claims Iran ‘Exporting Aerial Terrorism’ by Training Militias to Use Advanced Drones

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has accused Tehran of training militias from across the Middle East in the use of advanced drones directly at a military base situated in central Iran.The defence minister referred to these training operations as “emissary terrorism,” suggesting that the Islamic Republic was using proxy “organised terror armies” in the region to “help it achieve its economic, political and military goals.”Gantz accompanied his presentation with satellite photos of the alleged facility at Kashan, showing a runway containing multiple UAVs, including an “Iranian clone of [the] RQ-170,” a US flying wing-shaped drone that was hijacked and captured by Iran in late 2011 as it illegally flew over Iranian airspace in the country’s northeast.Gantz did not specify what connection any of the militia forces alleged to be cooperating with Iran have to “terrorism.” In Syria, government forces have engaged in counter-terrorism operations against the likes of Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda*. The “Shiite militias” which Gantz referred to in Iraq are allied to the Baghdad government, and form an umbrella group known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, which was created to fight Daesh in 2014. In Yemen, the Houthis are combating a Saudi-led military coalition seeking to restore the ousted government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi by force. Finally, in Lebanon, Hezbollah, which Israel and its US and European allies classify as a “terrorist organisation”, is a leading political and militant force among the country’s Shiites. Hezbollah has also previously deployed its fighters to Syria to assist Damascus in its fight against the jihadists.At the same time that it has accused Iran of “emissary terrorism,” Israel has been known to have carried out its own drone and missile attacks into most of the above-mentioned countries, launching hundreds of illegal strikes into Syria against suspected “Iranian proxy” forces, targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon with drones, missiles and aircraft-dropped bombs, and carrying out secretive airstrikes into Iraq.Iran has made no secret of its provision of military support and training assistance in the 2014-2017 conflict against Daesh to local forces in Iraq and Syria, with the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force taking an active advisory role in this conflict. The Quds Force has also been actively involved in assisting Hezbollah in Lebanon since at least the mid-2000s. Iran has denied that it has aided Yemen’s Houthi militia, claiming it is impossible to provide any aid, including humanitarian deliveries, to a country facing a naval and air blockade by the Saudi-led coalition. Tehran has also formally denied providing assistance to militias in Iraq which have attacked American forces, occasionally accusing the US of feigning attacks to justify their continued occupation of the Middle Eastern country.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

