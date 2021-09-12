Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/iaea-to-have-no-access-to-irans-surveillance-camera-data-during-grossis-visit---reports-1088999126.html
IAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
IAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During the upcoming visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to Tehran, the IAEA will... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T03:35+0000
2021-09-12T03:41+0000
iaea
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
iran nuclear deal
iran deal
us-iran relations
iranian nuclear program
iran nuclear agreement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088998990_0:247:3201:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d0b091c3b860542cb94bfd4b64fb6c6.jpg
On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi would visit the Iranian capital this weekend and was expected to meet with the leadership of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday.A source told Press TV on Saturday that during the visit, IAEA’s access to cameras will remain off, and the agency will not get to see surveillance footage from Iranian nuclear sites.Grossi is expected to return to Vienna on Monday to report to the IAEA chair of the board. Ahead of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, agreeing that restoring the deal in its original balanced configuration is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved.In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the Trump administration abandoned the US conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington is getting closer to the point when a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that the agreement achieved when it was initially signed.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088998990_336:0:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a734bbbfff60008f9cf176d0d9971999.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iaea, international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, iran nuclear deal, iran deal, us-iran relations, iranian nuclear program, iran nuclear agreement

IAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports

03:35 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 12.09.2021)
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGERInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During the upcoming visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to Tehran, the IAEA will not have access to data from cameras installed at Iranian nuclear facilities, the Iranian Press TV reports.
On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi would visit the Iranian capital this weekend and was expected to meet with the leadership of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday.
A source told Press TV on Saturday that during the visit, IAEA’s access to cameras will remain off, and the agency will not get to see surveillance footage from Iranian nuclear sites.
Grossi is expected to return to Vienna on Monday to report to the IAEA chair of the board. Ahead of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, agreeing that restoring the deal in its original balanced configuration is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved.
© REUTERS / EU Delegation in ViennaEuropean External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021
© REUTERS / EU Delegation in Vienna
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the Trump administration abandoned the US conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington is getting closer to the point when a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that the agreement achieved when it was initially signed.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:47 GMTUK West Country Residents in a Stew as Mysterious 'Gimp Suit' Man Stalks Again - Report
03:35 GMTIAEA to Have No Access to Iran’s Surveillance Camera Data During Grossi’s Visit - Reports
03:00 GMTFBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit
02:55 GMT‘Somber Atmosphere’: Former Mossad Chief Talks About Changes, 9/11 Attacks Brought in Intelligence
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTRiots Reported During Huge Rally for Catalan Independence in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations
00:30 GMTMan Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports
YesterdayHamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
Yesterday'Attack on America Is Attack on Us', Israel Says on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayVideos: A Barrage of Rockets Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Missile Launch Into Israel
YesterdayTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Yesterday'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
YesterdayVideo: Multiple Blasts Reportedly Rock Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan
YesterdayTrump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
YesterdayWatch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University
Yesterday9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS
YesterdayThere Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony