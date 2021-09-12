Football Fans Save Cat From Falling

The fate of the cat temporarily distracted the whole sector from the Miami-Appalachian State game. The cat caught its paws on the wire stretched under the second tier of the stadium, so that the people on the tier could not reach the animal and help it.Then the fans below stretched flags and waited for the cat to fall. Having flown a few meters, the cat landed directly on the makeshift tent, but bounced off and flew further. But to the delight of the stands, the cat landed right in a spread-out US flag.
