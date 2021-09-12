'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
19:13 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 20:02 GMT 12.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @BreakingIENScreenshot from a video allegedly made at the scene of an explosion in an apartment building in Georgia
Early reports indicate that at least one person has suffered severe injuries. Officials have not indicated whether the incident prompted any fatalities.
An explosion rocked an apartment building in a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, the Dunwoody police department said.
"We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation", the police tweeted.
According to officials, entrances and exits in the Arrive Apartment have been closed off as the fire department works on scene.
At 1:24pm, we received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments. We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. @DCFRpubaffairs will put out more when known.— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) September 12, 2021
Fox News reported that at least one person suffered "severe burns". Several people, according to local media reports, were hospitalized with "burn injuries".
The blast has reportedly damaged surrounding buildings.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone is trapped under the debris.
Several videos allegedly made on scene were shared online.
#BREAKING: Police and emergency services responding to reported explosion at apartment complex in Dunwoody, Georgiapic.twitter.com/LQk2FsMIZO— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 12, 2021
🇺🇲⚡ An explosion has been reported in Dunwoody, Georgia at the Arrive Apartments. Footage shows extensive damage and people running from the building.#USA pic.twitter.com/DchZ90cfJW— The RAGEX (@theragex) September 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/XXg6sEGpnB #BREAKING Fire crews are responding to reports of an explosion at an apartment complex in Dunwoody, Georgia. #BreakingNews #rdguk— News Rdg (@news_rdg) September 12, 2021
The extent of the damage and the precise number of casualties is not known.