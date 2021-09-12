Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/emergency-crews-deployed-to-georgia-apartment-after-reported-explosion-1089016317.html
'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
Early reports indicate that at least one person has suffered severe injuries. Officials have not indicated whether the incident prompted any fatalities. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T19:13+0000
2021-09-12T20:02+0000
georgia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089016594_159:0:1876:966_1920x0_80_0_0_c3c6cfeb74a605d3a61f556ea144a732.png
An explosion rocked an apartment building in a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, the Dunwoody police department said.According to officials, entrances and exits in the Arrive Apartment have been closed off as the fire department works on scene.Fox News reported that at least one person suffered "severe burns". Several people, according to local media reports, were hospitalized with "burn injuries".The blast has reportedly damaged surrounding buildings. It was not immediately clear whether anyone is trapped under the debris.Several videos allegedly made on scene were shared online.The extent of the damage and the precise number of casualties is not known.
Why is this news?
1
west Africans just arrived on Delta they never heard of Natural Gas Before !!!! there is no african word for gas Range !!!
0
4
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089016594_373:0:1661:966_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72f4b7377c624c1aebcd1b58c608b3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, explosion

'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment

19:13 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 20:02 GMT 12.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @BreakingIENScreenshot from a video allegedly made at the scene of an explosion in an apartment building in Georgia
Screenshot from a video allegedly made at the scene of an explosion in an apartment building in Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @BreakingIEN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Early reports indicate that at least one person has suffered severe injuries. Officials have not indicated whether the incident prompted any fatalities.
An explosion rocked an apartment building in a northern suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, the Dunwoody police department said.
"We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation", the police tweeted.
According to officials, entrances and exits in the Arrive Apartment have been closed off as the fire department works on scene.
Fox News reported that at least one person suffered "severe burns". Several people, according to local media reports, were hospitalized with "burn injuries".
The blast has reportedly damaged surrounding buildings.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone is trapped under the debris.
Several videos allegedly made on scene were shared online.
The extent of the damage and the precise number of casualties is not known.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Why is this news?
JJackal
12 September, 22:26 GMT1
100000
west Africans just arrived on Delta they never heard of Natural Gas Before !!!! there is no african word for gas Range !!!
neutral hooper
12 September, 22:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:13 GMTMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
19:13 GMT'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
19:02 GMTClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
19:01 GMTVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
18:38 GMTRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
18:30 GMTCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says
16:56 GMTTrump's 2024 Return Favoured by Slim Majority of Republicans, Poll Finds
16:20 GMTFour Dead After Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia
16:02 GMTFrench Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video
15:53 GMTStrange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims
15:44 GMTCalifornia Lawmakers Advance Prostitution Bill That Would Stop Punishing People for Loitering
15:36 GMT'Unacceptable': Moscow Slams Detention of Russian Citizen in Prague as Politically Motivated
15:24 GMTTaliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says
15:19 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Airspace
15:07 GMTMoscow Calls for Timely Resumption of Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
14:50 GMTRogue Democratic Senator Says He Will Not Vote for Biden's $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan
14:33 GMTLatvian Defence Ministry Apologises to Riga Residents Scared by Military Drill Downtown - Videos
14:18 GMTCapitol Fence to Be Reinstalled as Law Enforcement Gears Up For Pro-Trump 'Justice for J6' Rally
14:18 GMTVideo of College Football Fans Shouting 'F**k Biden' During Games Goes Viral
14:13 GMTWoman Clad in Nun's Habit Reportedly Seen Dancing With Skeleton Near Old Graveyard in England