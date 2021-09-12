https://sputniknews.com/20210912/capitol-fence-to-be-reinstalled-as-law-enforcement-gears-up-for-pro-trump-justice-for-j6-rally-1089011532.html

Capitol Fence to Be Reinstalled as Law Enforcement Gears Up For Pro-Trump 'Justice for J6' Rally

Capitol Fence to Be Reinstalled as Law Enforcement Gears Up For Pro-Trump 'Justice for J6' Rally

The "Justice for J6" rally, slated for 18 September, has been billed by its organisers as a protest for defendants involved in the Capitol riots on 6 January.

The protective 7ft fencing outside the US Capitol, erected after the 6 January riot and removed in July, is going up again, reported The Guardian. The prospect of violence at a pro-Trump rally in the nation's capital next week has prompted the decision by top security officials in Congress, says the outlet, citing sources. It added that the security plan does not involve summoning the national guard, as the threat assessment doesn't warrant their deployment. However, the boosted security will presuppose the authorisation of US Capitol police officers to use deadly force to protect members of Congress and staff in a possible worst-case scenario, according to the cited sources.Final recommendations are purportedly to be unveiled at a briefing to congressional leaders on Monday.Justice for J6 The Justice for J6 rally is being organised by Matt Braynard, who worked for ex-President Donald Trump for five months on the latter's 2016 election campaign, and his organisation Look Ahead America. Braynard is said to have filed a permit for an estimated 700 people to attend. Allies of ex-POTUS Trump are said to have distanced themselves from the rally, with no lawmakers confirming their attendance. The event is ostensibly being held to bring public attention and support to close to 600 people taken into custody in connection with the siege of the Capitol on 6 January. At the time, lawmakers had gathered inside to officially count the votes in the 3 November 2020 presidential election that Trump had repeatedly denounced as "rigged" and fraudulent, and certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner. Meanwhile, scores of pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol building. The mob stormed the building, vandalising it, and clashed with police. Five people died as a result of the events and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested over 500 individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, charging some with assaulting federal police officers. Democratic lawmakers used events at the Capitol to try to permanently ban Trump from politics by impeaching him a second time. However, the impeachment trial failed in the Senate in February, when Trump was already out of office.

