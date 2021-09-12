Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/britains-emma-raducanu-18-wins-us-open-2021-final-1088997005.html
Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open women’s singles title, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T01:07+0000
2021-09-12T01:07+0000
sport
tennis
united kingdom
us open
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996881_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9fbda5b848f6bda80e772c773a63dcf1.jpg
Raducanu, 18, defeated Fernandez on Saturday 6-4, 6-3, after qualifying to win. UK politicians and royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as celebrities of several stripes, took to social media to congratulate Raducanu on the victory.Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years (since Virginia Wade’s triumph at Wimbledon in 1977).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088996881_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c4392542d5a4111a5995bfda162e40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, tennis, united kingdom, us open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final

01:07 GMT 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / Robert DeutschEmma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / Robert Deutsch
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open women’s singles title, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.
Raducanu, 18, defeated Fernandez on Saturday 6-4, 6-3, after qualifying to win.
UK politicians and royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as celebrities of several stripes, took to social media to congratulate Raducanu on the victory.
Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years (since Virginia Wade’s triumph at Wimbledon in 1977).
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:15 GMTPrince Andrew Hires 'Dream Team' of US Lawyers to Battle Giuffre's Rape Charges - Report
01:50 GMTHuge Rally for Catalan Independence Held in Barcelona - Videos
01:07 GMTBritain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
01:06 GMTRonaldo's Comeback Marked by Activist Sky Banner in Support of Rape Allegations
00:30 GMTMan Injures 5 People, Including Child, in Bus Stabbing Attack in Italy - Reports
YesterdayHamas Military Wing Pledges Captive Swap Deal If Israel Includes Jail Escapees
Yesterday'Attack on America Is Attack on Us', Israel Says on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
YesterdayVideos: A Barrage of Rockets Strikes Gaza Following Earlier Missile Launch Into Israel
YesterdayTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
Yesterday'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
YesterdayVideo: Multiple Blasts Reportedly Rock Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan
YesterdayTrump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
YesterdayWatch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University
Yesterday9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS
YesterdayThere Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony
YesterdayUS May Include Israel and Gulf State Allies in Its New Drone-based Task Force, Iranian Media Says
YesterdayGeorge W. Bush Warns US Threatened by 'Violence That Gathers Within' in 9/11 Anniversary Speech
YesterdayIsrael Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
YesterdayEx-Navy SEAL 'Credited With Killing Bin Laden' Warns of 'Division' in United States