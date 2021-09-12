Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, Wins US Open 2021 Final
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open women’s singles title, defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.
Raducanu, 18, defeated Fernandez on Saturday 6-4, 6-3, after qualifying to win.
UK politicians and royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as celebrities of several stripes, took to social media to congratulate Raducanu on the victory.
Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021
A global megastar is born. @EmmaRaducanu winning the US Open is truly incredible. 👏— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 11, 2021
Imagine if @EmmaRaducanu had taken Twitter’s advice & carried on ‘bravely’ and ‘heroically’ quitting and losing… thank God she’s made of tougher stuff & realised that winners don’t quit & have to learn how to handle the pressure. That’s why she’s Champion today. Congrats Emma 👍 pic.twitter.com/0EBqiKi4ub— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2021
Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years (since Virginia Wade’s triumph at Wimbledon in 1977).
🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu did a thing.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021
Highlights from the women's singles final 👇 pic.twitter.com/oLKnAlyPSU