https://sputniknews.com/20210912/anti-daesh-coalition-confirms-its-forces-in-iraqs-erbil-attacked-by-2-drones-11-september-1089003289.html
Anti-Daesh Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones 11 September
Anti-Daesh Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones 11 September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led international anti-Daesh* coalition in Iraq confirmed on Sunday that its forces in Erbil were attacked by two drones on 11...
iraq
attack
drone
daesh
"@CJTFOIR [the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] can confirm at approx. 2343hrs Sept.11 @Coalition forces at Erbil AB were attacked by 2 UAS. Force protection counter measures were used to defeat the drones. 1 UAS impacted inside perimeter; 1 UAS impacted outside perimeter. There are no injuries or property damage," spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted.Earlier in the day, Rudaw TV reported that several explosions had occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.Security forces told Rudaw TV that the blasts occurred outside the airport perimeter.The Erbil airport in Kurdistan, which hosts American troops, has come under several attacks in the past year. In July, a drone attack targeted the US base on the airport grounds and sirens went off in the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. No casualties or damages were reported then.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
iraq, attack, drone, daesh

Anti-Daesh Coalition Confirms Its Forces in Iraq's Erbil Attacked by 2 Drones 11 September

07:18 GMT 12.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jeffrey Beall / Erbil SkylineErbil Skyline
Erbil Skyline - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Jeffrey Beall / Erbil Skyline
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led international anti-Daesh* coalition in Iraq confirmed on Sunday that its forces in Erbil were attacked by two drones on 11 September, adding there are no injuries.
"@CJTFOIR [the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] can confirm at approx. 2343hrs Sept.11 @Coalition forces at Erbil AB were attacked by 2 UAS. Force protection counter measures were used to defeat the drones. 1 UAS impacted inside perimeter; 1 UAS impacted outside perimeter. There are no injuries or property damage," spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Rudaw TV reported that several explosions had occurred near the Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Security forces told Rudaw TV that the blasts occurred outside the airport perimeter.
The Erbil airport in Kurdistan, which hosts American troops, has come under several attacks in the past year. In July, a drone attack targeted the US base on the airport grounds and sirens went off in the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. No casualties or damages were reported then.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
