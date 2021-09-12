https://sputniknews.com/20210912/1089009125.html

Area 51 and Boxing: How Ex-President Trump Spent the Evening on 9/11

Former President Donald Trump visited New York City on Saturday to meet with first responders to the terrorist attacks that descended on the United States 20 years ago.

Donald Trump Jr. picked up an unusual UFO line to lure his Twitter followers into watching the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout which he and his dad came down to comment on Saturday.The Trumps’ decision to spend the anniversary of 9/11 at a pay-per-view boxing match has seen a lot of bashing for sure. But the ex-president’s son didn’t seem to mind though.In a brief video promoting the bout, Don Jr. said that the evening was going to offer “much-needed levity after a sombre day”.He also promised to press his dad about a bunch of “awesome” issues while they were in the commentary booth – including the one on aliens.But the Holyfield-Belfort ended quickly with the latter’s brutal knockout just in the first round. It doesn’t look like the son of the ex-commander-in-chief actually had time for all the pending UFO queries.Another bout between David Haye and Joe Fournier overseen by Trump also didn’t last long: the former British boxer made a stunning comeback on Saturday, as he won over his pal with a ‘soft knockdown’.Trump didn’t look too impressed. He summed up the fight with a brief comment: “Right now, the audience likes politics better.”Back in May, Trump was asked about his real thoughts on extraterrestrials in a wake of the release of a Pentagon report about numerous instances of unidentified aerial phenomena spotted by the US military.Just a year earlier he admitted to Don Trump Jr. during a Father’s Day-themed interview that he knew “very interesting” things about Roswell, a New Mexico city which according to legend was the site of a flying saucer crash in 1947, but still wasn’t prepared to talk about this, even with his kid.

