LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
14:02 GMT 11.09.2021

Allegri reportedly insisted that one needs to be "practical" in life, and that in Juventus, "the group has always won trophies, not the single footballer."
manchester united
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
transfer
As Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Juventus and signed a deal with Manchester United, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri shared his thoughts on CR7's departure.According to the Daily Mail, Allegri said that, while they wish Ronaldo the best, "life goes on".Allegri said that he does not want to think about "what could have happened", adding that "in life you need to be practical."Ronaldo’s three-year stint at Juventus came to an end this year when the footballer transferred to Man Utd.During his 134 appearances for Juve, CR7 scored some 101 goals.
manchester united, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, transfer

'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure

14:02 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCASoccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
Andrei Dergalin
Allegri reportedly insisted that one needs to be "practical" in life, and that in Juventus, "the group has always won trophies, not the single footballer."
As Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Juventus and signed a deal with Manchester United, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri shared his thoughts on CR7's departure.
According to the Daily Mail, Allegri said that, while they wish Ronaldo the best, "life goes on".
"Ronaldo didn't want to play for Juventus anymore, so he returned to United," he said. "It would have been his last season at Juventus, so we anticipated what we would have done next summer. Cristiano spent three amazing years at Juventus and we wish him the best, but life goes on."
Allegri said that he does not want to think about "what could have happened", adding that "in life you need to be practical."
"Here at Juventus, the group has always won trophies, not the single footballer," he noted. "We have this characteristic in our DNA made of self-love and sacrifice. In order to be competitive and win, we must have ambition and passion."
Ronaldo’s three-year stint at Juventus came to an end this year when the footballer transferred to Man Utd.
During his 134 appearances for Juve, CR7 scored some 101 goals.
