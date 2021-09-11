'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure

As Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Juventus and signed a deal with Manchester United, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri shared his thoughts on CR7's departure.According to the Daily Mail, Allegri said that, while they wish Ronaldo the best, "life goes on".Allegri said that he does not want to think about "what could have happened", adding that "in life you need to be practical."Ronaldo’s three-year stint at Juventus came to an end this year when the footballer transferred to Man Utd.During his 134 appearances for Juve, CR7 scored some 101 goals.
As Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Juventus and signed a deal with Manchester United, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri shared his thoughts on CR7's departure.
"Ronaldo didn't want to play for Juventus anymore, so he returned to United," he said. "It would have been his last season at Juventus, so we anticipated what we would have done next summer. Cristiano spent three amazing years at Juventus and we wish him the best, but life goes on."
"Here at Juventus, the group has always won trophies, not the single footballer," he noted. "We have this characteristic in our DNA made of self-love and sacrifice. In order to be competitive and win, we must have ambition and passion."
