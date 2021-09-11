https://sputniknews.com/20210911/watch-hundreds-of-veil-covered-women-attend-lecture-at-kabul-university-1088992057.html

Watch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University

Watch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University

Afghan students showed up to support the Taliban*, as the movement has come under heavy criticism from Western governments and media over allegations of... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-11T20:32+0000

2021-09-11T20:32+0000

2021-09-11T20:36+0000

viral

afghanistan

afghanistan

university

women's rights

islam

niqabs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088992380_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_677faef9315f06154c0b18b46f33eb26.jpg

Some 300 women attended a lecture at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on Saturday, with many wearing full-face veils and gloves, in accordance with a new religious-based education dress code introduced by the Taliban.The women were waving white Taliban flags in support of the movement.Most preferred niqabs, which cover the full body except for the eyes, although several women were seen in traditional dark blue burkas, which also cover the full body but leave a mesh screen over the eyes.The lecture took place ahead of a pro-Taliban rally.This comes as the new de-facto government in Afghanistan has come under fire on all fronts over women's rights in the country, following reports that Afghan women are prohibited from going to their workplace and were being beaten in the streets. Under Taliban rule, women are reportedly not deprived of education, but they are required to dress in accordance with Sharia law and classes must be divided by gender (or at least, divided by a curtain).As the movement unveiled its caretaker cabinet, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that Shariah law will now be in force in Afghanistan, and Islamists will protect citizens' rights "within the framework of Islam." However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told media that they will find a place for women in politics in the future.Social media reports have also indicated that the United States has most likely used women's rights issues to serve its own interests, pointing to Washington's hypocrisy when it comes to human rights, as 20 years of US war in Afghanistan resulted in numerous deaths, including among women and children.The Taliban sweepingly seized Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani fled his country with pockets reportedly filled with cash, according to media reports. Ghani, however, denied taking anything apart from his turban, his shoes and a book, and promised to return to the country (he did not say when). Despite media speculation and vague statements that the Taliban rule is now a reality in Afghanistan, no state has so far formally recognized their government.* A terrorist organization banned in Russia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

viral, afghanistan, university, women's rights, islam, niqabs