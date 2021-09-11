UK PM Says in 9/11 Anniversary Address That Terrorists Failed to Shake Belief in Freedom, Democracy’

The UK Prime Minister made an address on the anniversary of the 11 September terrorist attacks, saying that after 20 years the terrorists have failed to undermine people’s faith in “freedom and democracy.”He claimed that the terrorists have not managed to divide nations and make them abandon their values, or to live in "permanent fear.” The prime minister also connected the attack to the recent events in Afghanistan.Commemorative events will take place on 11 September. President Biden and his wife, Jill, are planning to visit three locations affected by the attacks on Saturday: the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed.The remembrance ceremony in New York is set to start at its traditional time of 8:46 am, which marks when the first plane hijacked by terrorists crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
the whole planet knows that the paramilitaries of al Qaeda and the Islamic State are recruited and trained by the NATO services, and no one listens to the logorrhea of the gauleiter of the nato zone on the fight against terrorism.
As long as the west and zionists are in existence terrorism will be alive and well for the reasons mentioned by the above user.
One of the most terrible terrorist attacks, which targeted the World Trade Center in New York and other sites in the US, took the lives of nearly 3,000 people from different countries, including 67 British nationals.
"While the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering, and while the threat persists today, we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," Johnson said in a video message on Friday.
"Recent events in Afghanistan only strengthen our determination to remember those who were taken from us, cherish the survivors and those who still grieve, and hold fast to our belief in liberty and democracy, which will always prevail over every foe," he concluded.
Commemorative events will take place on 11 September. President Biden and his wife, Jill, are planning to visit three locations affected by the attacks on Saturday: the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed.
The remembrance ceremony in New York is set to start at its traditional time of 8:46 am, which marks when the first plane hijacked by terrorists crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
