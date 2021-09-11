Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/uk-plan-to-reportedly-use-jet-skis-to-repel-migrant-boats-slammed-as-accident-waiting-to-happen-1088974277.html
UK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
UK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
Amid soaring numbers of migrants venturing across the English Channel in recent months, earlier reports suggested the UK was mulling turning away boats with... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T07:29+0000
2021-09-11T07:29+0000
boris johnson
britain
migrants
english channel
priti patel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/80/1079258068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_91dd6f0700445766483e153cd76bffc8.jpg
UK Border Force officers are reportedly to employ a new tactic to intercept boats with illegal migrants in the English Channel. Throughout summer, Home Secretary Priti Patel has been overseeing training of personnel to use high-powered, armoured “personal water craft”, or in other words, jet skis, to spin boats back towards France, according to government sources cited by The Sun. The manoeuvre will purportedly see two jet skis circle the dinghy with migrants. After the jet skis have spun the migrants' boat around, the jet skis will escort it back to French waters The Home Secretary has overseen the final stages of training, which has been taking place all summer. The complicated manoeuvre requires two jet skis to circle the dinghy, pushing it from the bow and the stern. Border Force officers would then escort the dinghy back to French waters, supposedly under the premise that the illegal migrants would not manage to turn back towards Britain’s shores. The reported new “pushback” tactics, albeit allegedly to be reserved for sturdier, bigger migrant boats and in “very limited circumstances”, have been criticised as dangerous.UK, France Migrant Spat This comes as a rift between the UK and France has been gathering force over the migrant situation. Hundreds of small boats have attempted the perilous journey from France to England across the Channel this year, with around 1,600 migrants intercepted in the past few days. This brings the total number of people who have completed the journey so far this year to 12,600. Home Secretary Priti Patel informed French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin that stopping people from making their way from France on small boats was her “number one priority”. During the G7 interior minister’s meeting on Wednesday, Patel said her country would “expect to see results” from French efforts to clamp down on migrant crossings. Earlier, she threatened to halt the £54 million ($74 million) of funding promised in July to France in a deal to help Paris tackle migration, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment. Boris Johnson's official spokesperson, while stopping short of confirming any plans to turn away boats said the government was looking at a "range of safe and legal options" to deal with migrant crossings. UK ministers have supported Patel’s plans of “rightly exploring every possible avenue” to handle the migrant situation.He emphasised that while nothing would be done that might “endanger lives”, the public “would expect us to be taking measures to prevent people from travelling from the safe country of France to England”. UK Border Force officers, like others at sea, are under an international legal obligation to save lives, and it is believed that their bosses have asked Patel to personally authorise decisions to use the mulled new tactics. ‘Financial Blackmail’ France has hit back at the reported plans of spinning boats back into French waters as a move that flouts international maritime law. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin accused Priti Patel of “financial blackmail” over threats to withhold the pledged funding.
britain
english channel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/80/1079258068_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66a9b203fd3dc369369c974ecd4f2b6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, migrants, english channel, priti patel

UK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'

07:29 GMT 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Gareth FullerA Border Force boat returns to Dover, Kent, England
A Border Force boat returns to Dover, Kent, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid soaring numbers of migrants venturing across the English Channel in recent months, earlier reports suggested the UK was mulling turning away boats with illegals under “limited and specific circumstances” in new “pushback” tactics.
UK Border Force officers are reportedly to employ a new tactic to intercept boats with illegal migrants in the English Channel. Throughout summer, Home Secretary Priti Patel has been overseeing training of personnel to use high-powered, armoured “personal water craft”, or in other words, jet skis, to spin boats back towards France, according to government sources cited by The Sun.
The manoeuvre will purportedly see two jet skis circle the dinghy with migrants. After the jet skis have spun the migrants' boat around, the jet skis will escort it back to French waters The Home Secretary has overseen the final stages of training, which has been taking place all summer.
© AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRKUK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel "HMC Speedwell", in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
UK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel HMC Speedwell, in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
UK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel "HMC Speedwell", in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
© AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRK
The complicated manoeuvre requires two jet skis to circle the dinghy, pushing it from the bow and the stern. Border Force officers would then escort the dinghy back to French waters, supposedly under the premise that the illegal migrants would not manage to turn back towards Britain’s shores.
The reported new “pushback” tactics, albeit allegedly to be reserved for sturdier, bigger migrant boats and in “very limited circumstances”, have been criticised as dangerous.
“If the sea was flat and calm it would be quite dodgy. If you’ve got any wind and waves going it’s very dodgy. It’s an accident waiting to happen. It’s not clever and it is problematic. In nice flat calm conditions where everyone is behaving they could probably do it but what if people aren’t behaving and say to hell with it, and head to one side of the boat and capsize and all go in the water. “Who’s going to rescue them then?” ex-Navy chief Admiral Lord West was cited by The Sun as saying.

UK, France Migrant Spat

This comes as a rift between the UK and France has been gathering force over the migrant situation. Hundreds of small boats have attempted the perilous journey from France to England across the Channel this year, with around 1,600 migrants intercepted in the past few days. This brings the total number of people who have completed the journey so far this year to 12,600.
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLORParliament session at the House of Commons in London
Parliament session at the House of Commons in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
Parliament session at the House of Commons in London
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
Home Secretary Priti Patel informed French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin that stopping people from making their way from France on small boats was her “number one priority”. During the G7 interior minister’s meeting on Wednesday, Patel said her country would “expect to see results” from French efforts to clamp down on migrant crossings. Earlier, she threatened to halt the £54 million ($74 million) of funding promised in July to France in a deal to help Paris tackle migration, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
"We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It’s payment by results and we’ve not yet seen those results. The money is conditional," Patel said.
Boris Johnson's official spokesperson, while stopping short of confirming any plans to turn away boats said the government was looking at a "range of safe and legal options" to deal with migrant crossings. UK ministers have supported Patel’s plans of “rightly exploring every possible avenue” to handle the migrant situation.

“We have said that will include looking at turning migrants back but that will only be done in accordance with international law and clearly the safety of migrants is absolutely paramount,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was cited as saying.

He emphasised that while nothing would be done that might “endanger lives”, the public “would expect us to be taking measures to prevent people from travelling from the safe country of France to England”.
UK Border Force officers, like others at sea, are under an international legal obligation to save lives, and it is believed that their bosses have asked Patel to personally authorise decisions to use the mulled new tactics.

‘Financial Blackmail’

France has hit back at the reported plans of spinning boats back into French waters as a move that flouts international maritime law. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin accused Priti Patel of “financial blackmail” over threats to withhold the pledged funding.
"UK's commitment must be kept. I clearly said it to my counterpart Priti Patel. The friendship between our two countries deserves better than posturing which undermines the cooperation between our ministries", said Darmanin.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMTHero Dog That Guided People Out of WTC
07:29 GMTUK Plan to Reportedly Use Jet Skis to Repel Migrant Boats Slammed as 'Accident Waiting to Happen'
07:26 GMTThree People, Three Stories, One Tragedy: Witnesses Recall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary
07:22 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Recounts How & Why 9/11 Changed West's Security Policy, Pushing it Closer to Israel
07:16 GMTEscape From Israel's Most Guarded Prison Was Possible Due to 9 Mistakes, Here They Are
07:12 GMTRussian Church in US Celebrates 800-Year Anniversary of St. Alexander Nevsky, Rector Says
07:00 GMTRecall 9/11 on 20th Anniversary: Firefighter Remembers Day That Changed His Life Forever
06:23 GMTSoyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Baikonur Launch Pad, Roscosmos Says
05:49 GMTCIA-Trained Afghan Collaborators Receive Death Threats From Taliban, Reports Say
05:42 GMTBiden Touts Nation's 'Unity and Resilience' as 'Our Greatest Strength' Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
05:27 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Takeover Caused by Failure of Afghan Political, Military Leadership, NATO Says
05:00 GMT‘Thought I Left My Daughter With No Father’: 9/11 Survivor Who Opted to Help Rescuers in Twin Towers
04:30 GMTOn Thin Ice: Magnificent Golden Retriever Runs Through Frozen Lake
04:29 GMTLive Updates: Australia Surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 Cases
04:17 GMTBoJo's Ex-Chief Adviser Cummings Mulls Starting OnlyFans Account for Q&A Sessions - Report
04:00 GMT20 Years After 9/11, We’re Still Morons
03:37 GMTQueen's Rep. Who Claimed Her Majesty Supports BLM Under Fire for Bringing Monarch Into Politics
03:31 GMTUK PM Says in 9/11 Anniversary Address That Terrorists Failed to Shake Belief in Freedom, Democracy
03:22 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Northeastern China Leaves 8 People Dead, 5 Injured – Reports
03:03 GMT'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm