International
Video: Multiple Rockets Reportedly Target Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan

Trump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
Trump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted that he already decided about whether or not to once again run for office in 2024...
Earlier in the day, Trump had a meeting with firemen and police officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where he was asked about his political plans.On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.Following the attacks, former American President George W. Bush announced a "War on Terror", which led to the US invasion of Afghanistan. The war lasted for almost 20 years before the United States withdrew its forces from the country this summer.Trump and 96-year-old Jimmy Carter were the only two living ex-presidents who did not participate in the official mourning ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania or near Washington.
Gag the idiot now! He’s a runny mouth and don’t knoe how to shut up!
donald trump, us, afghanistan, potus, 2024 us presidential elections

Trump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run

20:48 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 20:51 GMT 11.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSIn this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia.
In this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia.
© AFP 2021 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted that he already decided about whether or not to once again run for office in 2024, saying that his supporters would likely be satisfied with his decision.
Earlier in the day, Trump had a meeting with firemen and police officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where he was asked about his political plans.

"Oh, that's a tough question. Actually, for me, it's an easy question. I mean, I know what I am gonna do, but we are not supposed to be talking about it yet, from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous. I think you are gonna be happy, let me put it that way."

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
Former President of the United States
On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda* terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.
Following the attacks, former American President George W. Bush announced a "War on Terror", which led to the US invasion of Afghanistan. The war lasted for almost 20 years before the United States withdrew its forces from the country this summer.
Trump and 96-year-old Jimmy Carter were the only two living ex-presidents who did not participate in the official mourning ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania or near Washington.
Popular comments
Gag the idiot now! He’s a runny mouth and don’t knoe how to shut up!
mmandrake
12 September, 00:03 GMT
