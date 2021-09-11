Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One, Reports Say

The driver and a taxi passenger, aged 64 and 30 respectively, are reportedly in critical condition. Three others were also injured.The police have since opened a cased into violating traffic rules, trying to find out whether the driver had health issues because there was an SOS signal flashing on the taxi sign that is normally used to show if the car is available.Witnesses said the taxi was waiting for a green traffic light but suddenly launched into motion while blowing the horn. No traces of braking have been found.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A taxi has hit pedestrians on a sidewalk in Tokyo, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old woman, the Kyodo News Agency reported on Saturday.
The driver and a taxi passenger, aged 64 and 30 respectively, are reportedly in critical condition. Three others were also injured.
The police have since opened a cased into violating traffic rules, trying to find out whether the driver had health issues because there was an SOS signal flashing on the taxi sign that is normally used to show if the car is available.
Witnesses said the taxi was waiting for a green traffic light but suddenly launched into motion while blowing the horn. No traces of braking have been found.