Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/solid-alibi-dc-delegate-to-congress-bizarrely-insists-she-didnt-set-five-zebras-free-from-farm-1088970677.html
'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm
'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm
DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Denies Letting Five Zebras Loose From Farm in Maryland
2021-09-11T03:03+0000
2021-09-11T03:03+0000
maryland
washington dc
eleanor holmes norton
zebras
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970598_0:32:3189:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_932edd4fb8ea1acfd037a681c12cf87a.jpg
Unexpectedly, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Democratic delegate to the US House of Representatives representing the District of Columbia, issued a denial statement on Friday, saying she wasn't involved in the incident and provided an alibi that she “was enjoying quiet time at home with family.”Norton noted in the weird statement that speculation of her involvement in the yet unsolved case of the striped escapees is “understandable.”The lawmaker explained that she “has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District" as well as a disdain for "unnecessary fences."Norton's remarks have prompted a lot of lulz on social media (as if they wouldn't have).The animals escaped from a 300-acre farm belonging to Jerry Holly, who is licensed to legally keep 39 zebras, NBC News reported.According to Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George’s County Animal Services Division, three of the zebras were reported on 31 August after they had been spotted in a wooded area of Upper Marlboro between two farms.
maryland
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970598_65:0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_722679ad16f88cdf58b9be4d4e8a9e0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maryland, washington dc, eleanor holmes norton, zebras

'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm

03:03 GMT 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / GABRIELLE CROCKETTD.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks about a petition drive urging the Senate to "end the filibuster" and pass voting rights legislation during a news conference near the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2021
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks about a petition drive urging the Senate to end the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation during a news conference near the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / GABRIELLE CROCKETT
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Five zebras escaped from a private farm in Maryland and were wandering around the city, not very far from Washington, DC, US media reported on Friday.
Unexpectedly, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Democratic delegate to the US House of Representatives representing the District of Columbia, issued a denial statement on Friday, saying she wasn't involved in the incident and provided an alibi that she “was enjoying quiet time at home with family.”
Norton noted in the weird statement that speculation of her involvement in the yet unsolved case of the striped escapees is “understandable.”
The lawmaker explained that she “has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District" as well as a disdain for "unnecessary fences."
"My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made," she said. "I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives."
Norton's remarks have prompted a lot of lulz on social media (as if they wouldn't have).
The animals escaped from a 300-acre farm belonging to Jerry Holly, who is licensed to legally keep 39 zebras, NBC News reported.
According to Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George’s County Animal Services Division, three of the zebras were reported on 31 August after they had been spotted in a wooded area of Upper Marlboro between two farms.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:03 GMT'Solid Alibi': DC Delegate to Congress Bizarrely Insists She Didn't Set Five Zebras Free From Farm
02:45 GMT'An International Thing': Retired Detective Believes Things Will Never Get Back to Normal After 9/11
01:58 GMT'We're an Embarrassed Country': Trump Slams Biden in Extensive Interview Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary
01:10 GMTExplosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
01:03 GMTNew Lebanese PM Says He Would Accept Help From Any Country ‘With Exception of Israel’
00:58 GMT'It Was Total Mayhem': Citizen Recalls Devastation Left After 9/11 Attack
00:33 GMTNY State Rep. Ron Kim Suggests Gov. Hochul Trying to 'Bury' Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal
00:16 GMTPentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims
Yesterday'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
YesterdayBritish Monarchy's Uncompromising Support for BLM Dates Back Centuries
YesterdayManchester United Only Get £13.1 Million From £187.1 Million in Cristiano Ronaldo Kit Sales
YesterdayIsrael Calls for 'Rapid Action' Against Iran, Claiming Tehran Is on Path to Obtain Nukes
YesterdayMemories Haunt Victims, Witnesses, Families 20 Years Since 9/11
YesterdayFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
YesterdayWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
YesterdayNew Evidence Raises Doubts About US Reason for Drone Strike in Kabul Last Month - Reports
YesterdayPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
YesterdayVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
YesterdayPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
Yesterday9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer