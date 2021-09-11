Protests Against Health Passes Continue in Paris

Watch a live broadcast from Paris, where on Saturday, 11 September, people have gathered to protest for the 9th consecutive week against health passes and mandatory COVID vaccination for some groups.The demonstration comes as students have returned to schools across the country after the summer break. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed teenagers aged 12 and older to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Students can even get the jab at school. In accordance with the rules introduced after 21 July, people in France must show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a recent recovery from COVID-19 to visit cultural venues and sports events. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
