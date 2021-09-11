Police Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris

Clashes broke out again at Boulevard Poissonniere in the second arrondissement of the French capital. Protesters threw bottles, trash, and chairs at policemen, who used gas in response to these provocations.Today's demonstration marks the ninth straight weekend of protests.In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, planes, and long-distance trains starting from August.
LUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
I express my solidarity with all the brave people of this planet who are fighting against the sanitary dictatorship established by the criminal World Occult and supported by the vast majority of treacherous governments that are working against their own people.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police continue in Paris, with law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Clashes broke out again at Boulevard Poissonniere in the second arrondissement of the French capital. Protesters threw bottles, trash, and chairs at policemen, who used gas in response to these provocations.
Today's demonstration marks the ninth straight weekend of protests.
In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, planes, and long-distance trains starting from August.
I express my solidarity with all the brave people of this planet who are fighting against the sanitary dictatorship established by the criminal World Occult and supported by the vast majority of treacherous governments that are working against their own people.