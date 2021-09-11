Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Police Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris
Police Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police continue in Paris, with law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators... 11.09.2021
paris
protest
tear gas
Clashes broke out again at Boulevard Poissonniere in the second arrondissement of the French capital. Protesters threw bottles, trash, and chairs at policemen, who used gas in response to these provocations.Today's demonstration marks the ninth straight weekend of protests.In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, planes, and long-distance trains starting from August.
I express my solidarity with all the brave people of this planet who are fighting against the sanitary dictatorship established by the criminal World Occult and supported by the vast majority of treacherous governments that are working against their own people.
paris, protest, tear gas

Police Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris

14:31 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERSPeople attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, September 4, 2021.
People attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, September 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS
PARIS (Sputnik) - Clashes between protesters against health passes and the police continue in Paris, with law enforcement using tear gas against demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Clashes broke out again at Boulevard Poissonniere in the second arrondissement of the French capital. Protesters threw bottles, trash, and chairs at policemen, who used gas in response to these provocations.
Today's demonstration marks the ninth straight weekend of protests.
In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes — indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, planes, and long-distance trains starting from August.
I express my solidarity with all the brave people of this planet who are fighting against the sanitary dictatorship established by the criminal World Occult and supported by the vast majority of treacherous governments that are working against their own people.
LCLUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
11 September, 18:22 GMT
