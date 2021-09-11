Watch a live broadcast from the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial where an observance ceremony is taking place on Saturday, 11 September, in honour of 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The attack on the Pentagon was the third out of four coordinated attacks by al-Qaeda* extremists against the US twenty years ago. An American Airlines Flight 77 from Dulles was hijacked over Ohio and crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, leading to a partial collapse of the building's side. *al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Pentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people and injured tens of thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.