LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Pentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people and injured tens of thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
9/11: 20 years later
Watch a live broadcast from the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial where an observance ceremony is taking place on Saturday, 11 September, in honour of 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The attack on the Pentagon was the third out of four coordinated attacks by al-Qaeda* extremists against the US twenty years ago. An American Airlines Flight 77 from Dulles was hijacked over Ohio and crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, leading to a partial collapse of the building's side. *al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
us pentagon, 9/11 attacks

Pentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks

13:03 GMT 11.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEBAn American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,as seen from the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2021, in Washington,DC.
An American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,as seen from the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2021, in Washington,DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEB
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people and injured tens of thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Watch a live broadcast from the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial where an observance ceremony is taking place on Saturday, 11 September, in honour of 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
The attack on the Pentagon was the third out of four coordinated attacks by al-Qaeda* extremists against the US twenty years ago. An American Airlines Flight 77 from Dulles was hijacked over Ohio and crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, leading to a partial collapse of the building's side.
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
NewsfeedBreaking
