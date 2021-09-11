Mumbai Woman Dies After Rapist Purportedly Tortures Her With Iron Rod

In a barbaric incident in India's financial capital, Mumbai, a 32-year-old woman was raped by a man in a vehicle who also inserted an iron rod into her private parts. She died on Saturday after battling for her life for over 30 hours at the Rajawadi Hospital in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Ghatkopar. India's National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the case.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged police in Mumbai to "immediately arrest all the culprits and extend all assistance to the family".According to media reports, local police arrested a 45-year-old man hours after the incident. He was arrested as the police control room received a call from a passerby who reported a man thrashing a woman.After the police team reached the spot they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The reports claim the suspect first raped the woman and then inserted an iron rod into her private parts. An investigation into the incident is underway.
According to the police, more than one person may be involved in the crime. Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik has vowed to fast-track the probe to see the victim gets justice.
It’s sad to know that the victim of #mumbai brutal rape has lost the battle. Police has failed to arrest the accuseds. @NCWIndia has taken up suo motu and would like to urge @CPMumbaiPolice to immediately arrresr all the culprits and extend all the assistance to family. https://t.co/vjuDYq083A
